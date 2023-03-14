Flying from NYC to Buffalo on Tuesday? Maybe not

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Nor’Easter storm you’ve been hearing about might be affecting your travel plans.

Specifically, if you intend (or intended) to head across the state, or arrive from there, your flight may have been canceled.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s list of arrivals and departures shows a schedule that’s mostly on track, but with some cancellations in the northeast. A number of Tuesday’s morning and afternoon flights between Buffalo and New York City and New Jersey were noticeably canceled.

That being said, some flights are scheduled to happen; they’re just delayed.

NFTA Communications Manager Kelly Khatib says “While the Buffalo airport is fully operational, there have been some cancellations and delays in those impacted areas. We encourage customers to contact their airline for further information.”

Concerning reports of pilot shortages across the U.S., Khatib says it hasn’t had a significant effect on flight availability at the Buffalo airport.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that a State of Emergency would be taking effect. It began that night at 8 p.m. Snow and wind are some of the main concerns of this storm, and the Governor encouraged people to stock up on essential supplies, like groceries and batteries, beforehand.

