Houston Happens – ‘Pi Day’ deals, Hibachi Bros Food Truck, permanent jewelry, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up a full show!

It’s National Pi Day! It recognizes a different kind of “pi”, the mathematical kind. The irrational number is typically rounded down to 3.14, that’s why the celebration takes place on March 14th, which has a numerical date of 3/14. The date also happens to be famed physicist Albert Einstein’s birthday and marks the anniversary of Stephen Hawking’s death. While today is about math, there are a lot of restaurants offering deals on circular food, like pizza. Maggie is serving them up!

Forget a tattoo, permanent jewelry has become a huge trend! One spot that offers it is Symmetry Brows . Watch as they demonstrate LIVE on air!

Also, it’s Tasty Tuesday and Hibachi Bros Food Truck has rolled into the parking lot.

Hibachi Bros Food Truck, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese styled

hibachi food truck, is launching a tasty new menu item and extending their hours to open for lunch for the first time ever! Co-owner, Dempsey Robinson, serves up all of the delicious deets and new menu items. You can find Hibachi Bros Food Truck at 4501 Almeda Road, in the Third Ward. They’re now open Wednesday-Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 1pm-10pm.

For more information, visit h ttps://hibachibroshtx.com and follow them on Instagram

@hibachibroshtx.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.