Open in App
Bedford, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Fox Lane HS Student Wins $20K: 'Will Change World One Day'

By Ben Crnic,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vqeU_0lIY1ca000
Matthew Krasnow, a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar from Bedford. Photo Credit: Bedford Central School District

A high school student from Northern Westchester has received a $20,000 scholarship after being named a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar.

Matthew Krasnow, a student at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, is one of only 150 students across the entire country to receive the scholarship and was picked out of more than 91,000 applicants, according to the Bedford Central School District.

Krasnow was picked based on criteria such as academic excellence, leadership skills, and services in both school and community activities, school officials said. As part of the application process, he also interviewed with a committee of scholar alumni and staff, a process that Krasnow called "pretty nerve-wracking."

"I was so relieved when I received it. Beyond relief, I was proud," Krasnow said, adding, "I looked at the scholar bios from last year and was in awe of some of the most accomplished high school seniors in the US."

In addition to the $20,000 scholarship, Krasnow will also join a network of alumni connections and go on a trip to Atlanta, Georgia to take part in the 35th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and the Leadership Development Institute. There, he will meet the other Coca-Cola scholars, alumni, and program sponsors, Krasnow said.

Krasnow attributed his belief in himself as the reason he was selected for the prestigious scholarship.

"I never let myself be intimidated by schoolwork or a rigorous course load," he said, adding, "I had faith that I would learn to study more, study more efficiently and balance extracurriculars with school. With confidence in my capabilities, I consistently improved academically throughout high school."

In addition to his studies, Krasnow also co-captains his school's track team, serves as a member of the Fox Lane First Responders Club, and even serves as an emergency medical technician and firefighter with the Bedford Fire Department.

Krasnow also published a medical research paper with New York Medical College in pediatric endocrinology and served as the paper's lead author.

Jennifer Hickey, Krasnow's school counselor, said she was not surprised that he was selected for the scholarship.

"Matt is a top student, researcher, firefighter, and three-season athlete. He does it all and is never daunted by a challenge – in fact he thrives on them," she said.

"He will be a leader at any college or university lucky enough to have him. I am certain of one thing: Matt Krasnow will change the world one day," Hickey continued.

Although he is not yet sure what school he will be attending, Krasnow plans to use the funds to study biochemistry and computer science. He also wants to continue his medical research and work as an EMT, he added.

Krasnow also gave advice to fellow students.

"It is very easy to get caught in the mindset of 'doing things for college,' so try to focus on your real interests," he said, adding, "When you enjoy what you do, it doesn't feel like work. Also, take time to relax. You do your best work when you're happy."

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wedding announcement: Wilton High School grads Lillia McDowell and Martynas Zoruba marry
Wilton, CT1 day ago
Ardsley school district could soon add 3 new holidays to district calendar
Ardsley, NY2 days ago
Coach On Top Of College Hoops World Spent 10 Years Guiding St. Thomas Aquinas In Orangeburg
Teaneck, NJ19 hours ago
Westfield Soccer Player Henry Meacock Dies Suddenly During Spring Break
Westfield, NJ10 hours ago
Officials: Garden City Middle School evacuated, students dismissed after threat
Garden City, NY1 day ago
Who Bought the Most Expensive New England Home at $100 Million With Prohibition-Era Whiskey in the Cellar?
Darien, CT11 hours ago
Saint Patricks Day in Mahopac
Mahopac, NY1 day ago
Queens man charged for practicing dentistry without license at Westchester office
White Plains, NY1 day ago
1 Arrested After Hudson Valley Mother Killed In Head-On Crash
Wallkill, NY1 day ago
Newburgh to host Central Hudson town hall meeting
Newburgh, NY23 hours ago
The Richest Town in Connecticut Gets a Half-Million-Dollar Private Grant for Elections and Local Republicans Cry Foul
Greenwich, CT13 hours ago
Long Island as the Sixth Borough
New York City, NY2 days ago
Fifteen Irish Sayings That Everyone In America Should Use
New York City, NY1 day ago
Yale Graduate Lance Reddick, Star Of 'The Wire,' 'John Wick' Dies At 60
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Garden City Middle School lockout lifted following possible external threat
Garden City, NY2 days ago
Don’t Answer Calls From These Area Codes In New York
New York City, NY23 hours ago
2 sides battle over ownership of historic Cobbs Mill Inn
Weston, CT1 day ago
Man Tried To Throw Disabled Wife Into Boston Channel Because He Thought She Was 'Imposter': DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Upstate New York Cop, School Employee Accused Of Quadruple Murder
Briarcliff Manor, NY3 days ago
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in March
New York City, NY2 days ago
DWI Crash: ID Released For East Northport 23-Year-Old Killed In Huntington
Huntington, NY16 hours ago
Ball in Talks to Close Can Plant in Wallkill, New York
Wallkill, NY3 days ago
Popular Hudson Valley Bridge to Be Featured in Documentary
Kingston, NY2 days ago
Authorities: East Northport man killed in DWI crash with tractor-trailer in Huntington
Huntington, NY16 hours ago
Double-Dipper Voted In Both NJ, FL For 2020 Election, Police Say
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Stony Brook Medicine doctor dies in snowmobile crash
Cavendish, VT5 days ago
Walmart Crime: New York State Police Ask You To ‘Please Share’
Mohegan Lake, NY3 days ago
New Restaurant To Celebrate Grand Opening In Stratford
Stratford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy