Car Drives Into Outdoor Dining Area Of Silver Spring Restaurant

By Annie DeVoe,

4 days ago
A vehicle drove into the outdoor seating area of the Daily Dish restaurant. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Several businesses were reportedly damaged after a car crashed into an outdoor seating area at a Silver Spring shopping center, authorities announced.

First responders were called to the Rock Creek shopping center around 7 p.m., Monday, March 13 after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into the outdoor seating area of the Daily Dish restaurant, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Several patrons were evaluated by medics after the crash, with at least one patient refusing transport for medical evaluation after the incident.

Several nearby buildings were shown to have been damaged after the incident, and a building inspector was called to the scene to investigate the total damages to the area.

