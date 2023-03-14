Family Pet Perishes, Several Displaced In Fast-Moving Northwest DC Apartment Fire

Fire tore through a two-story apartment building in Northwest DC overnight, leaving at least seven people displaced and a family pet dead.

Shortly after midnight, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 4800 block of 3rd Street Northwest, where there was reports of smoke coming from the back of the building, according to officials.

The fire was knocked down before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, though crews remained at the scene to extinguish any hotspots that flared up.

While battling the blaze, two residents were found with injuries, and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. One dog was rescued, a cat was killed, and a second feline was unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning.

In total, seven people were displaced and are being assisted to find temporary housing. No other injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

