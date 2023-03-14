Open in App
Daily Voice

Family Pet Perishes, Several Displaced In Fast-Moving Northwest DC Apartment Fire

By Zak Failla,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCSPB_0lIY1Lll00

Fire tore through a two-story apartment building in Northwest DC overnight, leaving at least seven people displaced and a family pet dead.

Shortly after midnight, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 4800 block of 3rd Street Northwest, where there was reports of smoke coming from the back of the building, according to officials.

The fire was knocked down before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, though crews remained at the scene to extinguish any hotspots that flared up.

While battling the blaze, two residents were found with injuries, and they were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. One dog was rescued, a cat was killed, and a second feline was unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning.

In total, seven people were displaced and are being assisted to find temporary housing. No other injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Massive Fire Displaces 15 Newark Residents
Newark, NJ12 hours ago
Woman Killed In Weekend Perkasie House Fire
Perkasie, PA5 days ago
Firefighters Injured, Homes Damaged By Brush Blaze Overlooking Greenwood Lake
West Milford, NJ8 hours ago
Daughter Stabs Sleeping Dad With Kitchen Knife At Shippensburg Motel, PSP Says
Shippensburg, PA5 days ago
'Most Loving Person': Friends Shocked, Angry Over Death Of Springfield Woman Killed In CT Crash
Springfield, MA25 days ago
Horrific Video Released Of Suspect Killing Teen On MoCo Metro Bus: Police
Silver Spring, MD23 days ago
New Update: Death Of Schenectady 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide
Schenectady, NY14 days ago
100 Pounds Of Pot, 30 Pounds Of Hash Oil, ‘Shrooms, More Seized In Route 17 Stop: Mahwah PD
Mahwah, NJ4 days ago
'Heavy Heart': Father Of Newborn Twins ID'd As Victim In Deadly Police Car Crash In Troy
Troy, NY23 days ago
Rockville Woman Accused Of Masterminding Fast Food Robbery Scheme
Rockville, CT1 day ago
Four Pounds Of Coke, $40K: Police Score Massive Haul Of Drugs, Cash In Raid
Greenfield, MA10 days ago
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA11 days ago
Man Admits To ‘Cold-Hearted’ Killing Of Homeless 16-Year-Old On Long Island
Centereach, NY1 day ago
Mentally Disabled Person Raped By Caregiver, $1K Reward Offered For Capture: Lancaster Police
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
CT Rapper Killed In Springfield Police-Involved Shooting Was 'Gentle Giant'
Springfield, MA18 days ago
Body Builder BF Killed After Couple Collides With Tractor-Trailer On PA RT 225: State Police
Lykens, PA1 day ago
Infant With Missing Manheim Mom Who Overdosed At Gas Station: Police
Lancaster, PA15 days ago
Chestnut Hill Business Owner Busted For Drugs Had Triple Stack Of Default Warrants: Police
Ipswich, MA8 days ago
Trio Charged In Kidnapping, Execution Of NJ Man Alongside Route 80: Police
Newark, NJ4 days ago
'Crisis mode': 50 dogs sick at Pennsylvania animal shelter
Mechanicsburg, PA4 days ago
'Evil, Soulless Man' Left Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh: Here's His Sentence
Greenburgh, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy