Open in App
Clarksburg, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Movie on late Clarksburg sisters Gramma & Ginga is now streaming

By Sam Kirk,

4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pair of elderly sisters from Clarksburg, West Virginia went viral on YouTube in 2015 for their big personalities and colorful language. And now, despite both of them passing in recent years, their fans can watch the movie on their life as many times as they want on a free streaming service.

“Gramma & Ginga: The Movie” has been streaming on Tubi for almost a month, according to the movie’s Facebook page . The 31-minute 2021 documentary is described as “the hilarious and heartwarming story of the world’s oldest internet superstars.”

Why is a soap opera called a ‘soap opera’?

According to the Tubi description, the film allows you to “Meet two lovable centenarian sisters who never moved beyond a three-block radius of their West Virginia town only to become international sensations.” Previously, viewers had to pay $4.99 to buy the film on Vimeo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJA9d_0lIXvZUf00
Gramma and Ginga on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016

Gramma and Ginga, whose names were actually Genevieve and Arlene, passed away in 2020 and 2022 at the ages of 106 and 103 after being featured on multiple national shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live , Ridiculousness and Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey.

You can stream the film on Tubi at this link without making an account, and you can watch some of 12 News’ coverage of Gramma and Ginga from 2016 in the player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
9th annual All American Grand Bash concludes in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV3 hours ago
Cinderella Project kicks off for prom season
Fairmont, WV2 hours ago
West Virginia University to hold entrepreneur competition for veteran families
Wheeling, WV11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WV Dance Company to perform at Robinson Grand
Clarksburg, WV10 hours ago
‘Godfather’ actor coming to Robinson Grand this weekend
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
‘Turtle Man’ returning to Harrison County
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Clarksburg restaurant with decades of history reopening
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Webster County woman receives over 400 cards ahead of 100th birthday
Hacker Valley, WV1 day ago
Mohigans roll past Huntington into AAAA finals
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Fairmont Senior defeats Elkins to return to AAA finals
Fairmont, WV23 hours ago
Holocaust speaker to visit West Virginia Wesleyan College
Buckhannon, WV1 day ago
Dan Dakich Takes a Shot at Tony Caridi
Morgantown, WV13 hours ago
First Shinnston St. Patrick’s Day Parade honors first responders
Shinnston, WV1 day ago
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Martinsburg, WV2 days ago
2 transported to hospital after Bridgeport accident
Bridgeport, WV6 hours ago
Dan Dakich Deletes Tweet Accusing Bob Huggins of Cheating
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Morgantown man charged with leading police on pursuit, ramming cruiser
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Authorities searching for missing teen last known to be in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, WV3 days ago
Opening dates for north central West Virginia ice cream shops
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
March marks gambling awareness month
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
Senior Citizens Center to be without power Wednesday
Fairmont, WV4 days ago
Billy Hahn Wants To Coach Again
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Davis stuffs the stat sheet in Mohigan quarterfinal win
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
Tucker County outguns East Hardy in Class A quarters
Baker, WV3 days ago
3 students at Clarksburg middle school found using THC vape
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Transformation continues at new Helping Heroes offices in downtown Wheeling
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
How to keep your pet safe from ticks this spring and summer
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Legal name change clinic coming to Morgantown
Morgantown, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy