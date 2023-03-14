Movie on late Clarksburg sisters Gramma & Ginga is now streaming

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A pair of elderly sisters from Clarksburg, West Virginia went viral on YouTube in 2015 for their big personalities and colorful language. And now, despite both of them passing in recent years, their fans can watch the movie on their life as many times as they want on a free streaming service.

“Gramma & Ginga: The Movie” has been streaming on Tubi for almost a month, according to the movie’s Facebook page . The 31-minute 2021 documentary is described as “the hilarious and heartwarming story of the world’s oldest internet superstars.”

According to the Tubi description, the film allows you to “Meet two lovable centenarian sisters who never moved beyond a three-block radius of their West Virginia town only to become international sensations.” Previously, viewers had to pay $4.99 to buy the film on Vimeo.

Gramma and Ginga on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016

Gramma and Ginga, whose names were actually Genevieve and Arlene, passed away in 2020 and 2022 at the ages of 106 and 103 after being featured on multiple national shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live , Ridiculousness and Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey.

You can stream the film on Tubi at this link without making an account, and you can watch some of 12 News’ coverage of Gramma and Ginga from 2016 in the player above.

