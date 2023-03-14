NC Governor signs executive order creating the Office of Violence Prevention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There were a lot of cheers inside the executive mansion on Tuesday as Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order creating the Office of Violence Prevention.

“This office is going to going to coordinate efforts on violent prevention, will provide training, tactical assistance, will help apply for grants, will help coordinate efforts that are going on with other communities that are working to provide examples for programs that work for other communities,” Cooper told a crowd.

He says the new office is the first of its kind in the South.

It will work closely with other state agencies, including the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Other duties of the Office of Violence Prevention include conducting public awareness campaigns, sharing data, collaborating with research institutions and identifying and applying for funding from federal and philanthropic sources.

As gun violence incidents grow across the state, Governor Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary, Kody Kinsley, say the new office is necessary.

“On average five North Carolinians die per day from a firearm injury and the firearm death rate for north Carolina’s children has increased dramatically from 2020-2021,” said Kinsley.

Ingram Bell agrees. She spoke in front of community members as a victim of gun violence herself.

She leads Gate City Coalition, a nonprofit that works to stop violence in Greensboro.

“In 2011 I was shot in my head while riding in a car by an assailant who was attempting to retaliate against someone I was involved with,” said Bell. “Gun violence in our community is an epidemic that has haunted us for years. Community violence programs help us to get to the root of the problem.”

Leaders from law enforcement agencies across the state also attended.

Governor Cooper says the next steps include hiring an executive director for the new office.

