Below-freezing temps forecast overnight around Atlanta, warming centers available
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
4 days ago
Make sure to bundle up Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to be below freezing tonight.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a freeze watch warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. and last until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Deon is forecasting a low of 30 degrees overnight within Atlanta’s city limits, with temperatures in the high 20s forecast for areas surrounding Atlanta. She added to make sure to check on your pets and plants.
