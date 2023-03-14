Below-freezing temps forecast overnight around Atlanta, warming centers available

Make sure to bundle up Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to be below freezing tonight.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a freeze watch warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. and last until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Deon is forecasting a low of 30 degrees overnight within Atlanta’s city limits, with temperatures in the high 20s forecast for areas surrounding Atlanta. She added to make sure to check on your pets and plants.

Two warming centers will open Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the City of Atlanta due to the below-freezing temperatures.

The warming centers will be located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation when the centers close.

The city says the activation of warming centers is subject to change based on updated forecasts and needs.

The warming centers will be open until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Five warming centers will be available in Gwinnett County between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Locations include:

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue (Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)

Snellville’s Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road

Duluth’s Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road (Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108)

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street (Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337)

Norcross’ Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard (Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)

You can view a printable map of all Gwinnett County warming center locations here .

