Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Below-freezing temps forecast overnight around Atlanta, warming centers available

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImX6k_0lIXtVtL00

Make sure to bundle up Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to be below freezing tonight.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a freeze watch warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. and last until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Deon is forecasting a low of 30 degrees overnight within Atlanta’s city limits, with temperatures in the high 20s forecast for areas surrounding Atlanta. She added to make sure to check on your pets and plants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Two warming centers will open Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the City of Atlanta due to the below-freezing temperatures.

The warming centers will be located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation when the centers close.

The city says the activation of warming centers is subject to change based on updated forecasts and needs.

The warming centers will be open until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

TRENDING STORIES:

Five warming centers will be available in Gwinnett County between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Locations include:

  • Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue (Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)
  • Snellville’s Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road
  • Duluth’s Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road (Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108)
  • Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street (Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337)
  • Norcross’ Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard (Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)

You can view a printable map of all Gwinnett County warming center locations here .

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Zoo Atlanta to provide summer camp scholarships for more than 40 kids in need
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
Dispatcher shortages across metro Atlanta could affect how quickly you get help in an emergency
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Delta: ‘Unruly passenger’ causes Atlanta-bound flight to land in Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘It’s jammed pack, it’s a headache’; drivers react to Ga. Highway 400 flex lanes closure
Alpharetta, GA2 hours ago
3 nonprofits in metro Atlanta get big financial boost from AmeriCorps
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Distressed mall investor pays $71M for floundering Town Center at Cobb
Kennesaw, GA3 days ago
Man shot, killed in SW Atlanta’s Mozley Park neighborhood
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Solo Cup laying off more than half of its metro Atlanta workers
Thomaston, GA2 days ago
T.I. & Killer Mike Ask ‘What Happened To Atlanta?’ On New Yung Booke & Skooly Collab
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
APD: Person shot in southeast Atlanta gas station parking lot
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
FOUND: Critical missing Atlanta 10-year-old found 'in good health'
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Man wanted for Atlanta murder arrested trying to cross into Canada
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
If this bill passes, your car may never get booted again
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
2 bodies discovered at popular Chattahoochee Hills farm
Chattahoochee Hills, GA1 day ago
Suspect, victim in fatal SE Atlanta shooting knew each other, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Peewee Longway Demands Return Of Stolen Hellcat Durango: 'Not Playing No Games'
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
‘This still matters:’ Asian-Americans say life has gotten worse since deadly spa shootings
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Video shows shooting outside gas station
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Crash involving 10+ vehicles shut down I-85 NB for hours, leaves at least 1 driver critical
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Man shot to death at SW Atlanta gas station, police investigating
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
25 arrested for violent ‘gang war,’ 1 suspect on the run, Gwinnett police say
Duluth, GA4 days ago
27-year-old man injured in northwest Atlanta shooting
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Man wanted in dog’s fatal beating in DeKalb also accused in drive-by shooting
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cooking indoors with propane caused Barrow County explosion and fire that killed 3, injured 3
Winder, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy