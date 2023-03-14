Open in App
Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1,600+ outages as Glens Falls weathers the storm

By Jay Petrequin,

4 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday morning, the forecast for Glens Falls climbed from 8-12 inches upwards to 12-16. Plows carved their way through downtown streets to keep things clear, as flakes came down thick and fast, with wet, heavy accumulation throughout the city.

National Grid’s outage map reported 1,690 customers without power in the area as of about midday, across west Glens Falls along Broad Street and Sherman Avenue. The window of outages also reached across the Hudson River bridge to parts of South Glens Falls, along Main Street to its fork with Fort Edward Road and Saratoga Avenue.

Snow tapered off to a pause around noon on Tuesday, but not without leaving a footprint on the city, which declared a snow emergency on Monday night , to last until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. On Tuesday morning, a couple trees came down on Warren Street – one by McDonald Street, another by Rogers Street. Although cleaned up by mid-morning, some residents saw the damage in full force.

“Around 6:30 this morning I was walking to Stewart’s, and saw Glens Falls city and police parked (by the McDonald Street intersection.) They were cleaning up a big tree – it didn’t cause any power outages, thank god,” said Gabriel Daignault, of Platt Street. “It was still bad out this morning. It was horrible.”

Student exchange program forges bonds through generations
Daignault works at Glens Falls Hospital, but was able to get a day off to avoid traveling too far in the snow. He does have to pick up his car from a nearby garage where it’s getting some work done, and has reservations about getting there and back.

Glens Falls Hospital sat square within the triangle of outages – but fortunately, a facility that big comes equipped with backups. Hospital communications officer Ray Agnew said that backup power was keeping the facility sustained just fine – save for the radiation oncology department, which has closed temporarily due to some power surges.

The city snow emergency is set to lift at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 15. In the meantime, street parking is closed throughout the city, so plows can do their work.

GGFT: Regular bus service delayed until 8 a.m.

Looking north of the city, Queensbury and Lake George were seeing their own outages , with over 700 outages reported between the village and town of Lake George and parts of the Route 9 corridor running through the outlet mall and Warren County Municipal Center. Further into the Adirondacks, 719 outages were reported in Stony Creek, over 1,400 around Chestertown, and 1,746 to the east in Whitehall.

