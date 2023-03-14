Open in App
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

$5M awarded in funding for NY affordable housing and development

By Michael Mahar,

4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Over $5M in federal funding was announced on Tuesday to develop and preserve affordable housing, as well as invest in community development efforts across New York. $227,000 will go toward Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, Inc., $359,000 will go towards Hudson River Housing Inc., $366,000 will go towards RUPCO, Inc., and $147,000 will go toward the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, Inc.

“Skyrocketing housing costs have put homeownership out of reach for too many New Yorkers,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “This funding will help develop and preserve desperately needed affordable housing units across our state and counsel families through the process of buying their homes. I’m proud to be announcing this funding today and I’ll keep fighting to make affordable housing accessible for all.”

“Every New Yorker deserves access to safe affordable housing. This federal funding, from NeighborWorks America, will strengthen neighborhoods, revitalize our downtowns, and provide safe, quality housing for families across Upstate New York,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “I will continue to fight for and deliver funds to New York that help provide families and children with safe communities and affordable housing options.”

