Chrissy Teigen Is Stunning in Sequined, Feathered Gown With Thigh-High Slit

By Cara O’Bleness,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DX5By_0lIXsmCH00

The SI Swimsuit model dressed to impress at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars after-party.

Chrissy Teigen.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has been a fan of feathered outfits lately. The mom of three rocked a winter white dress with plume detailing just mere days before hitting the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in another feather-accented dress.

Teigen attended the star-studded event alongside her husband, R&B singer John Legend. While Legend opted for a traditional black-and-white tux for the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts outing on March 12, his wife’s ensemble was bold and daring.

Teigen wore a vibrant yellow-green beaded wrap dress from Zuhair Murad’s spring-summer 2023 collection. The gown, which ties at the waist, featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and feathered accents on the wrists. Styled by Alana Van Deraa, the SI Swimsuit model accessorized with a pair of bright green strappy heels and a bedazzled clutch.

Legend posted a sweet pic with his wife on Instagram, in which he gushed, “Vanity Fairing with my queen,” in the caption. Fans and friends alike were quick to compliment the adorable couple.

“The hair color is everything ❤️,” a fan wrote of Teigen’s new copper locks, which she debuted on IG last week.

“…..and the ‘Most Beautiful Couple’ award goes to….. 🏆,” another follower declared.

“My most favorite couple❤️,” someone else agreed.

“You guys were 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” hair colorist Matt Rez, who is responsible for Teigen’s new look , wrote.

