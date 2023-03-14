Open in App
Amherst, MA
WWLP

80 devices allegedly containing child porn seized, Amherst resident doctor arrested

By Nick DeGray,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLD7J_0lIXpuuE00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.

Ware man charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14

Bradford Ferrick , 32 of Winchester and Amherst appeared in Boston federal court remotely Tuesday morning and has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Ferrick was on home confinement restrictions for related charges at the time of his arrest.

According to charging documents, Ferrick began a medical residency in July 2022 with a focus on Family Medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine. This included working through facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield.

During a search of his Winchester home on February 13, police allegedly seized 61 devices, including external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems, and SD cards. On those devices, officers found thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography.

Ferrick was arrested and released on home confinement after posting bail in Woburn District Court. Police conducted a follow-up search at the same home on February 17 and allegedly found 11 more devices that also contained suspected child pornography of victims between the ages of six and 11 years old.

Another home Ferrick was renting in Amherst was searched on February 21 where police seized eight more devices, including a hidden camera device that was designed to be worn as a bracelet. The device allegedly contained recorded video of Ferrick administering medical exams. Two minors believed to be patients were allegedly heard and seen in the video at times.

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child. Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Members of the public with questions, concerns or any information pertaining to this doctor are strongly encouraged to contact the FBI via the provided form. As members of law enforcement, the safety of children is our highest priority. Together, in close cooperation with the medical facilities where Dr. Ferrick was employed, we will do all that we can to identify the duration and scope of his alleged offenses and proceed accordingly and expeditiously.”

“Today, the FBI arrested Dr. Bradford Ferrick, a resident doctor with access to children, who now stands accused of extremely troubling behavior,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “This is very much an active investigation and we urge anyone with information to contact us. Thanks to our close collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we are grateful to have been able to put a stop to Dr. Ferrick’s alleged conduct.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Community Policy