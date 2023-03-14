For The First Time Ever, Women Are Binge Drinking More Than Men

Well here’s a surprising statistic for your Tuesday.

According to the Washington Examiner, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism director George F. Koob says that for the first time in history, women are now drinking more than men.

Koob told the outlet:

“In 2021, there has been an uptick, particularly among women. Now it turns out on college campuses women are actually binge drinking more than men, for the first time in history.”

Koob went on to say that although drinking was down overall during the pandemic, deaths related to alcohol increased 25% throughout the general population.

But now that everything is open once again, people are going out and drinking more, and the activity has seen a massive resurgence:

“It’s what we call the alcohol deprivation effect. People tend to really rebound in drinking after a period of not drinking. We are a little concerned that this spring and spring break is going to be a return to a good amount of binge drinking. I just want to caution everyone that when you start hitting the binge drinking level you start doing really bad things to your body.”

Although he explained the dangers of heavy drinking, he admitted that he knows it won’t stop, considering how it’s a social staple in our society:

“Alcohol is a social lubricant. It’s pervasive in our society. You’ll find it at practically every medical conference, professional conference, (and) board room in the country.”

But back to the women out-drinking men for the first time ever, that’s pretty insane. It’s hard to imagine that throughout all these years, women have finally surpassed men in this activity.

So, the next time you try to go drink for drink with a woman at a bar, think twice my guy. They might need to carry you out of the place.