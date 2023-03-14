Open in App
Millcreek Township, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Supervisors approve funding to move Presque Isle Gateway plan forward

By Chelsea Swift,

4 days ago



Two Millcreek Township supervisors approved funding designed to further a plan to acquire and demolish properties near West 8th Street and Peninsula Drive.

In a 2-1 vote, Millcreek Supervisors approved partial funding to the Millcreek Township General Authority.

This vote approves $4 million dollars, which will be used to soon purchase the former Bel-Aire Hotel on West 8th Street.

Millcreek buying Joe Roots, Bel Aire, Sandbar, and more for Presque Isle Gateway

Several residents Tuesday morning voiced their concerns over the former Grasshopper property, which was recently sold to Millcreek Township.

It’s all part of the township’s Embrace Millcreek Plan .

At the Manor Motel, another property the township will soon purchase, residents aren’t welcoming this plan.

Millcreek Township hosting two open houses

Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear said residents have been asked to move out of the Manor Motel, but are being connected with resources to help them find a new place to live.

“A lot of these residents are going to be provided now with a lot of services that they didn’t know they were eligible for before. We are working with HANDS, we are working with the St. Martin’s Center, and we are also working with Erie County Care Management in order to make sure that these residents have the resources that they need in order to move forward,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The Millcreek General Authority is hosting two open houses on Tuesday, March 21 at 9:30 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building at 3608 West 26th Street.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

