Pro Day roundup: Jaguars well-represented at South Carolina workout

Teams across the NFL are dishing out big money to acquire free agents, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have been watching from the sideline.

After weeks of reports that the Jaguars are focusing on building through the 2023 NFL Draft following their 2022 spending spree, those prognostications have come to fruition. Through the first 24 hours of the legal tampering period, Jacksonville reached no agreements with any pending free agents and watched as right tackle Jawaan Taylor and tight end Chris Manhertz found deals elsewhere.

Much of the Jaguars’ attention was instead in Columbia, S.C. where the South Carolina Gamecocks held their pro day. Reportedly in attendance for the workout were the team’s defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

South Carolina has one of the top cornerback prospects in Cam Smith as well as cornerback Darius Rush, who may be a Day 2 selection. The Gamecocks also have defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who was put through his Monday workout by Buckner.

Pickens measured in at 6’4, 291 pounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He was one of six defensive tackles at the event to finish his 40-yard dash in under 4.9 seconds and one of four to eclipse 30 inches in the vertical jump.

Other pro days: