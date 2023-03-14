Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Pro Day roundup: Jaguars well-represented at South Carolina workout

By Adam Stites,

6 days ago
Teams across the NFL are dishing out big money to acquire free agents, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have been watching from the sideline.

After weeks of reports that the Jaguars are focusing on building through the 2023 NFL Draft following their 2022 spending spree, those prognostications have come to fruition. Through the first 24 hours of the legal tampering period, Jacksonville reached no agreements with any pending free agents and watched as right tackle Jawaan Taylor and tight end Chris Manhertz found deals elsewhere.

Much of the Jaguars’ attention was instead in Columbia, S.C. where the South Carolina Gamecocks held their pro day. Reportedly in attendance for the workout were the team’s defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

South Carolina has one of the top cornerback prospects in Cam Smith as well as cornerback Darius Rush, who may be a Day 2 selection. The Gamecocks also have defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who was put through his Monday workout by Buckner.

Pickens measured in at 6’4, 291 pounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He was one of six defensive tackles at the event to finish his 40-yard dash in under 4.9 seconds and one of four to eclipse 30 inches in the vertical jump.

Other pro days:

  • The Jaguars were one of two teams (along with the Buccaneers) present at the Southeastern University Pro Day, according to running back Bryan Bell. The back was a four-time All-Conference selection in the NAIA’s Sun Conference.
  • The Jaguars were one of six teams spotted at the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Pro Day. The top prospect to watch was Mac Hippenhammer, a former Penn State receiver who twice earned All-MAC honors after transferring in 2020.
  • All 32 teams were reportedly in attendance at the Texas Pro Day. The headliner, running back Bijan Robinson, didn’t participate but Texas also has defensive lineman Moro Ojomo and running back Roschon Johnson among the other notables.
  • The Jaguars were among 13 teams at the UNLV Pro Day last week where all eyes were on linebackers Adam Plant Jr. and Austin Ajake.
  • All 32 teams were in attendance at the Clemson Pro Day on Tuesday where pass rusher Myles Murphy, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, and linebacker Trenton Simpson are all hoping to be first-round selections.
