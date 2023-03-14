Open in App
Atascadero, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero prepares for significant ‘atmospheric river’

By News Staff,

6 days ago
Rainclouds over the City of Atascadero. Credit: Image generated by DALL-E-2.

Residents advised to avoid non-essential travel during storm

– The National Weather Service is warning residents of a significant atmospheric river event that will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the City of Atascadero today and tomorrow. The city is classified in the extreme category for wind and rain, making it a high-risk area. Officials advise residents to take caution and avoid non-essential travel during the storm.

The storm is expected to arrive late tonight, and predictions show heavy rain and wind on Tuesday, followed by moderate rain and wind on Wednesday. The risk of flooding of roads, creeks, and streams is high, and mudslides and rock slides are possible in and near canyons and steep hillsides. Additionally, gusty winds may cause downed trees, power lines, and power outages.

Officials advise residents to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas during the storm, as water levels may rapidly rise. Citizens should pay attention to weather forecasts, emergency alerts, and instructions from local officials. Drivers are urged to take extra care and watch for flooded streets and downed trees.

To report immediate threats to life, health, and safety, critical infrastructure issues, or catastrophic property damage, call 911. Residents can contact the city’s public works department during regular weekday business hours at (805) 470-3148 or police dispatch at (805) 461-5051 outside regular business hours to report flooding and downed limbs or trees in the streets.

For those who need assistance with residential flooding, prefilled sandbags are available at Miners, and regular empty sandbags are available at Home Depot. Sand is also available at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 8005 Gabarda Road and Fire Station #1 located at 6005 Lewis Ave. Citizens are advised to bring a shovel.

For more information about local road closures and storm updates, residents can visit www.atascadero.org/fire and click on “Atascadero Know Your Zone.” Additional information on San Luis Obispo County storm updates is available at ReadySLO.org.

