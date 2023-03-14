Man Robbed, Carjacked While Holding Baby at Nashville Gas Station

A suspect has been charged after police say he robbed a man at a Nashvile gas station while he was holding his 6-month-old baby, according to WSMV.

It happened at the Citgo gas station at 3050 Brick Church Pike around 5:30 p.m. on February 13, 2023.

An affidavit obtained by WSMV states that the man was approached by two suspects in the parking lot— 22-year-old Marquez Davis and a juvenile.

The man was holding his 6-month-old son when Davis approached him as if he had a gun and started searching his pockets. The juvenile showed his gun moments later and began searching the man’s pockets with Davis.

Police say the juvenile then got into the man’s car and fled the scene. Davis left the scene in a white sedan, according to the affidavit.

Davis has now been charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $132,000.

The juvenile’s identity has not been released at this time.