Mary Celis appointed as President and CEO of United Way of Passaic County

By Gabriella Dragone,

6 days ago

PATERSON, NJ - Mary Celis has been announced as the President and CEO of the United Way of Passaic County, following her successful tenure as the Interim President & CEO since July 1, 2022. Celis has more than 20 years of experience as a social impact and community investment leader, with a proven track record of designing innovative programs and investments to improve outcomes for low-income communities.

Before joining the United Way of Passaic County in 2015 as the Director of Health Initiatives, Celis provided consulting services to foundations and non-profits. She also worked for the Foundation for Homan Square on the Westside of Chicago in several leadership roles, including the Director of the Robert Crown Center.

Celis holds a graduate degree from the University of Chicago’s School of Administration and a certificate from the Center for Creative Leadership. Under her leadership, the United Way of Passaic County will strengthen its anti-poverty agenda to advance equitable outcomes for residents across the intersections of health, education, and financial empowerment.

“The board of directors voted unanimously to offer the position to Mary," George Riley, board chair of the United Way of Passaic County said. She has led the organization successfully through transition, and we are confident in her leadership and vision,”

United Way of Passaic County is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the communities of Passaic County since 1935. Its mission is to improve the lives of people in Passaic County by mobilizing the caring power of the community. Its programs include children’s literacy, college access, financial empowerment, and building healthy communities. Those who are interested in volunteering, advocating, or donating can visit www.unitedwaypassaic.org to learn more.

