Women's March Madness Odds 2023: Updated odds for every team to win the NCAA Tournament

With Selection Sunday officially in the books, the field of 64 is set for the Women's NCAA Tournament. To no one's surprise, the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks led by head coach Dawn Staley are the overall No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. South Carolina has -210 odds to win their second-straight national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Joining South Carolina as No. 1 seeds are Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Stanford. Along with the four top seeds, bettors should watch out for Villanova, Iowa State, Maryland, and LSU, who could make a run to the Final Four and provide some excellent value throughout the tournament. Last season, we saw the No. 10 seed Creighton Bluejays make it to the Elite Eight after upsetting Colorado (No. 7 seed), Iowa (No. 2 seed), and Iowa State (No. 3 seed).

We also saw a few mid-majors, including South Dakota (Sweet 16), Princeton (second round), Belmont (second round), and Florida Gulf Coast (second round), make some noise. Can Middle Tennessee State, South Dakota State, Toledo, or Florida Gulf Coast again make a run in this year's tournament?

Below, we'll take a look at the opening odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for the field of 68 in the Women's NCAA Tournament. Please remember that these odds will change between the first four and the first-round games.

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Odds