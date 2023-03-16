Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Women's March Madness Odds 2023: Updated odds for every team to win the NCAA Tournament

By Jovan Alford,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCnQb_0lIWhAtL00

With Selection Sunday officially in the books, the field of 64 is set for the Women's NCAA Tournament. To no one's surprise, the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks led by head coach Dawn Staley are the overall No. 1 seed in this year's tournament. South Carolina has -210 odds to win their second-straight national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Joining South Carolina as No. 1 seeds are Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Stanford. Along with the four top seeds, bettors should watch out for Villanova, Iowa State, Maryland, and LSU, who could make a run to the Final Four and provide some excellent value throughout the tournament. Last season, we saw the No. 10 seed Creighton Bluejays make it to the Elite Eight after upsetting Colorado (No. 7 seed), Iowa (No. 2 seed), and Iowa State (No. 3 seed).

We also saw a few mid-majors, including South Dakota (Sweet 16), Princeton (second round), Belmont (second round), and Florida Gulf Coast (second round), make some noise. Can Middle Tennessee State, South Dakota State, Toledo, or Florida Gulf Coast again make a run in this year's tournament?

MORE WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS:
Tournament HQ | Schedule | Printable bracket | Favorites & Sleepers

Below, we'll take a look at the opening odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for the field of 68 in the Women's NCAA Tournament. Please remember that these odds will change between the first four and the first-round games.

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Odds

Team Odds
South Carolina -210
Indiana +1200
Stanford +1200
UConn +1200
LSU +1700
Iowa +2000
Virginia Tech +4200
Utah +6500
Texas +6500
Maryland +6500
Notre Dame +10000
Ohio State +10000
UCLA +13000
Gonzaga +13000
Iowa State +13000
Duke +13000
Tennessee +13000
Villanova +13000
North Carolina +13000
Creighton +13000
North Carolina State +13000
Michigan +13000
Louisville +13000
Baylor +13000
Miami (FL) +24000
Georgia +24000
Princeton +24000
Oklahoma +24000
Florida State +24000
Mississippi State +24000
Colorado +24000
Ole Miss +24000
Arizona +24000
South Dakota State +24000
Florida Gulf Coast +24000
South Florida +24000
Alabama +24000
Middle Tennessee +24000
Marquette +24000
USC +49000
Washington State +49000
Tennessee Tech +49000
Chattanooga +49000
Saint Louis +49000
Gardner-Webb +49000
Cleveland State +49000
Portland State +49000
Southeastern Louisiana +49000
Vermont +49000
Toledo +49000
UNLV +49000
James Madison +49000
Iona +49000
Southern Utah +49000
Hawai'i +49000
Sacramento State +49000
East Carolina +49000
Norfolk State +49000
Drake +49000
Oklahoma State +49000
St. John's +49000
Sacred Heart +49000
Holy Cross +49000
West Virginia +49000
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
What channel is UConn vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NCAA women's tournament game
Waco, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan State's Tom Izzo moved to tears after March Madness win over Marquette: 'It's been a long year'
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Gonzaga bad beat: Bulldogs win but TCU covers thanks to Damion Baugh's half-court March Madness buzzer beater
Spokane, WA21 hours ago
Tyson Walker returns from Michigan State NCAA Tournament win to find car towed by police
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
UCLA vs. Gonzaga odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 matchup
Spokane, WA17 hours ago
Fairleigh Dickinson's basketball gym: Inside Stratis Arena, the humble home of March Madness' Cinderella
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
K-State's littlest 'dude' Markquis Nowell conjures huge performance to put Kentucky out of March Madness
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Former Pitt star Sean Miller creates dilemma for ex-teammates as coach of Xavier
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Michigan State bullies its way past Marquette as Tom Izzo has Spartans Marching again
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Why is Cam Newton throwing at Auburn's Pro Day? Former MVP hopes to spark career revival: 'Can't wait to show you'
Auburn, MA5 hours ago
Kansas comeback hopes vs. Arkansas end with accidental made free throw from Jalen Wilson
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA? How Duke head coach's playing career came to an end
Durham, NC2 days ago
What channel is Kentucky vs. Kansas State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 2 game
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
FAU's Johnell Davis gives heartfelt interview after historic performance: 'I'm just trying to feed my family'
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
How many times have multiple 1 seeds lost before Sweet 16? Purdue, Kansas add to March Madness history of early exits
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Duke vs. Tennessee final score, results: Volunteers eliminate Blue Devils behind Olivier Nkamhoua's second half explosion
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Who is Merrill Kelly? Team USA's WBC final starting pitcher has had journeyman career to Diamondbacks
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Celtics vs. Kings time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game
Boston, MA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy