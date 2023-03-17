12 Ideas for a Girls’ Night Out in Orlando to Celebrate Friendship

Ladies, you asked for it and we’re delivering! Spending time with your favorite girls is just as important as prioritizing time with your partner, so we've got some great ideas. Check out our list of girls' night ideas and activities then hit the town while bonding with your favorite ladies.

Updated March 2023 by Meghan Roth

Girls' Night Out Ideas

1. Take a Cooking Class

The list of local cooking classes grows each season, but some of our favorites are Truffles & Trifles, Tapa Toro, and Publix. Laugh, learn, and eat your creations during this fun night out.

2. Progressive Meals and Pub Crawls

Disney Springs is home to numerous bars and restaurants, all with their own unique flair. Start with a sunset cocktail on the rooftop lounge at Paddlefish , which offers a great vantage point. Next, sit down for dinner at STK and finish off the evening with drinks, live music, and Irish dancing performances at Raglan Road . Read our full guide to a Disney Springs pub-crawl for more ideas.

Here are a few other food and pub crawl itineraries to inspire your culinary adventures:

3. East End Market

Similar to our pub crawl and progressive dinner ideas, head to East End Market together and support multiple local businesses. Maybe one of you picks up the tab for snacks from La Femme Du Fromage. Another buys a round of drinks at The Neighbors (save some money during Happy Hour ). And another friend takes care of dessert at Wafu upstairs.

East End Market encapsulates all the creativity and fun of Orlando life, all in one place. It's perfect for girls' night out – especially if any of your friends are new to town. Just plan ahead for parking.

4. Brunch then Boat Tour

Park Avenue in Winter Park practically screams girls' day (and night). Visit on the weekend for brunch ( Briarpatch and The Parkview are great options), indulge in a little retail therapy, and then cruise along the Winter Park Chain of Lakes in a pontoon boat on the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour .

5. Wekiva Island – book a cabana

For the ultimate girls' day, rent a private river cabana from Wekiva Island and soak up the sun. You can bring your own food and drink, but alcohol is permitted only if purchased at the on-site bar, The Tooting Otter.

6. Fancy Spa and Pool Day

We love a good couples' spa day . But a girls' day out at the spa paired with lounging by a resort pool is just as fun. In the past, we've scored spa and pool day passes from Groupon, and sites like ResortPass offer day passes to local resort pools. Many of the properties that participate also have fantastic spas.

A fun alternative: My Beer Spa ! This spot on I-Drive allows you to soak in tubs of water, hops and antioxidants while sipping unlimited self-serve craft beer and wine. Your private room also includes a sauna, and rooms can accommodate up to four people.

7. Dessert Only Date

Why not…have dessert for dinner? While Orlando's dessert-only restaurants are obvious picks for a sultry date night, they're perfect for girls' night out, too. At Better Than Sex, risqué decor, chocolate-rimmed glasses of wine and cheekily-named desserts are sure to delight.

The Glass Knife in Winter Park is another noteworthy spot, with Insta-worthy confections best enjoyed with a glass of champagne. Our recommendation: order 3-4 desserts and share!

8. Wine Down

Sip the night away at one of our unique local wine bars and wineries in Orlando. The Wine Room in Winter Park, Quantum Leap Winery, and The Imperial are a few of our favorites. In fact, we've got a great rundown of the best wine bars in Orlando .

Or make it a girls' day out and gather your best gal pals for a weekend brunch. This is also a fun way to connect some of your friends who may not have met before. Favorite spots for a girls' brunch include The Hampton Social, Canvas, Maxine's on Shine, Reyes Mezcaleria, and Bulla Gastrobar.

9. Sober Up

Maybe you'd rather not involve alcohol with your girls' night out. If you're looking to cut back on alcoholic drinks for whatever reason, having a sober girls' night out is an awesome way to expand your friendships. There's even an alcohol-free speakeasy called The BANDBOX.

10. Make Your Own Candles

Head to this DIY candle-making bar in Thornton Park. Smell your way through over 90 different natural fragrance oils ranging from classics like grapefruit and vanilla bean to more unique scents like Dad’s Den and wasabi. Then create a one-of-a-kind blend with the help of Artifact’s skilled candle experts.

Once you’ve settled on a sniff-worthy fragrance profile, turn it into a soy wax candle, diffuser oil, room and linen spray, body mist or pure oil concentrate.

11. Painting Party and Classes

When you need a girls’ night that also lets you bring out your creative side, Painting With A Twist is a great choice. This local art studio also has a wine bar for your sipping pleasure! You and your girls will have a blast painting a masterpiece, as their classes are perfect for any skill level, and you’ll get to take home your piece to share!

12. Escape Rooms

More Fun Girls Date Ideas

Explore Bok Tower Gardens

Go kayaking somewhere scenic like Rock Springs Run

Check out a local farmers market and pick up ingredients to cook lunch together

Feature image credit: Grande Lakes Orlando

