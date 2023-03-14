Fans React After 'Triangle Of Sadness' Star Left Out Of Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Charlbi Dean attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2022.

Audiences were left shocked on Sunday after the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” tribute failed to acknowledge the deaths of some of Hollywood’s most memorable names and recognizable faces.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Charlbi Dean , a star of Best Picture nominee “Triangle of Sadness,” was left out of the segment.

The South African actor and model died suddenly in August of bacterial sepsis, a complication from a 2009 car wreck that led to the removal of her spleen. Dean was 32, and had recently gotten engaged.

Although the Oscars telecast skipped Dean, she was featured on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences online “In Memoriam” page.

A spokesperson for the academy wouldn’t comment on the record. HuffPost didn’t immediately reach representatives for Dean.

Dean’s “Triangle of Sadness” castmate, Dolly de Leon, paid tribute to the late star in a pointed Instagram ― seemingly aimed at the academy’s omission ― on Monday.

“IN MEMORIAM Charlbi Dean February 5, 1990-August 29, 2022,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Dean.

There were other notable omissions from the “In Memoriam” segment. Viewers noticed that Anne Heche, Leslie Jordan, Tony Sirico, Tom Sizemore and “Goodfellas” actor Paul Sorvino were among those also left out of the live telecast.

Sorvino’s daughter, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, slammed the academy for omitting her father.

“I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night …” she wrote on Twitter . “It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”