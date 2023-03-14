Open in App
Americans Spent $14 Billion on Drunk Shopping. Are You Guilty of Sipping and Clicking?

By Sam Silverman,

6 days ago

There's nothing like some liquid courage to get you to click 'proceed to checkout.'

If you've ever woken up with a hangover and a shipping confirmation, you're not alone.

One in six Americans (about 17%) is guilty of shopping under the influence, according to new data from Finder , a financial data company. With individuals spending roughly $309 per drunk shopping spree, Americans have spent a total of $14 billion on drunk purchases in the last 12 months.

The survey found that men are almost three times more likely to make a drunk purchase than women. Men were most likely to buy drunk eats, while women were most likely to shop for clothing, shoes, and accessories. Other top spending categories included cigarettes, gambling, and (more) alcohol.

Millennials were the biggest demo boozing and buying, with 33% admitting to spending under the influence. Gen Z was close behind at 28%, whereas Gen X and Baby Boomers only accounted for 10% of intoxicated purchases.

The survey reported that higher earners were more likely to spend money while under the influence, with 26% of people earning more than $100,000 twice as likely to drunk shop than 15% of those who earn below 100,000.

Overall, the data shows that these drunk shoppers have one thing in common – whether it's a good deal or a midnight snack, consumers are hungry.

