Avril Lavigne Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Leather Trenchcoat at Juno Awards 2023

Avril Lavigne appeared onstage for the 2023 Juno Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada, channeling “The Matrix.”

A Look at Pedro Pascal's Style

The singer wore a shiny black leather coat, channeling Carrie-Anne Moss’ character in the 1999 sci-fi film. She paired the coat with a black T-shirt dress, black leather pants and black boots. While Lavigne is typically known for her more punk rock style, this minimalist approach was still on brand for her.

TikTok Juno Fan Choice winner Avril Lavigne speaks at the 2023 Juno Awards on March 13 in Alberta, Canada.

She stuck with the all-black theme even when it came to her makeup, wearing heavy black eye shadow, mascara and eyeliner for a Goth effect.

Lavigne took to the stage to introduce fellow musician AP Dhillon when she was interrupted by a streaker. A woman took to the stage with a message scrawled across her back that said, “SAVE THE GREEN BELT,” referencing the residential development plan led by the Ontario government that’s sparked much controversy over its environmental impact.

Attending the Valentino Show with Nicole Ari Parker

A protestor interrupts Avril Lavigne speaking onstage at the 2023 Juno Awards at Rogers Place on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.

Lavigne ignored the woman at first before directing profanity at her to get off the stage. Security eventually had the woman removed.

Late during the ceremony, Lavigne received the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award.

Lavigne’s appearance at the Juno Awards comes after a busy Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Lanvin’s runway show and Mugler’s party honoring actress Hunter Schafer .

The annual Juno Awards recognizes recordings, compositions and artists for the eligible year as determined by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Actor Simu Liu hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row. While most winners were announced on March 11, main category winners were announced on March 13. This year’s honorees included The Weeknd, Arkells, Preston Pablo, Banx & Ranx, Lavigne, Able Tesfaye and Michael Bublé.

'Scream' 6 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and More Stars