How to watch USC vs South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament

The Trojans are a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance. They will face No. 9 seed South Dakota State on Friday evening in the Blacksburg subregional, hosted by the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies. USC is part of the second game in the subregional, following Virginia Tech’s game against Chattanooga. Will all the Virginia Tech fans in the arena stick around for the USC game, or will some of them leave? It will be interesting what kind of game atmosphere will exist, given that Virginia Tech will have already played.
Regardless, the Trojans will have had two full weeks off in which to rest and recharge. Can they find some offensive momentum, flow, and continuity to supplement their defense? Lindsay Gottlieb and assistant coach Beth Burns have figured out the defensive side of the equation. If they can get a reasonable amount of production from their offense, USC will become a difficult team to handle.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch USC versus South Dakota State:
USC VS SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: DATE & TIME
USC and South Dakota State play on Friday, March 17, at 5 p.m. Pacific Dayight Time. The game could be pushed back if the Virginia Tech-Chattanooga game finishes later.
TV AND ANNOUNCERS
The game will be on ESPN NEWS and will be called by Angel Gray and Helen Williams.
OTHER GAMES DURING THAT TIME
Gardner-Webb vs Utah, 4:30 p.m. Pacific, ESPNU
First Four winner vs. Stanford, 4:30 Pacific, ESPN2
Princeton vs NC State, 7 p.m. Pacific, ESPN2
Gonzaga vs Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Pacific, ESPNU
LOCATION
USC and South Dakota State will play in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Virginia Tech Hokies are hosting this subregional. All tickets for Friday’s games have been sold out, per Virginia Tech University.
GAME PRECEDING USC
Virginia Tech-Chattanooga precedes USC. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. The USC game will start 30 minutes after the Virginia Tech game ends, so if Virginia Tech’s game ends at 4:45 p.m. Pacific, the USC game won’t start until 5:15.
