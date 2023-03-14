How to watch USC vs South Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament

The USC women’s basketball team makes its much-anticipated, long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament this Friday evening in Blacksburg, Va.

The Trojans are a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance. They will face No. 9 seed South Dakota State on Friday evening in the Blacksburg subregional, hosted by the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies. USC is part of the second game in the subregional, following Virginia Tech’s game against Chattanooga. Will all the Virginia Tech fans in the arena stick around for the USC game, or will some of them leave? It will be interesting what kind of game atmosphere will exist, given that Virginia Tech will have already played.

Regardless, the Trojans will have had two full weeks off in which to rest and recharge. Can they find some offensive momentum, flow, and continuity to supplement their defense? Lindsay Gottlieb and assistant coach Beth Burns have figured out the defensive side of the equation. If they can get a reasonable amount of production from their offense, USC will become a difficult team to handle.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch USC versus South Dakota State:

USC VS SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: DATE & TIME

Feb 17, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb watches the game against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

USC and South Dakota State play on Friday, March 17, at 5 p.m. Pacific Dayight Time. The game could be pushed back if the Virginia Tech-Chattanooga game finishes later.

TV AND ANNOUNCERS

South Dakota State’s Tori Nelson jumps up to take a shot during the Summit League women’s championship against Omaha on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Summit Women Finals 016

The game will be on ESPN NEWS and will be called by Angel Gray and Helen Williams.

OTHER GAMES DURING THAT TIME

Jan 20, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is congratulated by guard Gianna Kneepkens (left) and forward Jenna Johnson (right) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Webb vs Utah, 4:30 p.m. Pacific, ESPNU

First Four winner vs. Stanford, 4:30 Pacific, ESPN2

Princeton vs NC State, 7 p.m. Pacific, ESPN2

Gonzaga vs Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Pacific, ESPNU

LOCATION

South Dakota State’s Brooklyn Meyer reacts as Omaha guards attempt to block her shot during the Summit League women’s championship on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Summit Women Finals 020

USC and South Dakota State will play in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Virginia Tech Hokies are hosting this subregional. All tickets for Friday’s games have been sold out, per Virginia Tech University.

GAME PRECEDING USC

Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Pedestrians walk past a March Madness bracket outside before the championship game between the Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech-Chattanooga precedes USC. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pacific. The USC game will start 30 minutes after the Virginia Tech game ends, so if Virginia Tech’s game ends at 4:45 p.m. Pacific, the USC game won’t start until 5:15.