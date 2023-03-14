Open in App
Dolphins re-sign RB Raheem Mostert

By Mike Masala,

6 days ago
With the start of the league year just around the corner, the Miami Dolphins have started re-signing some of their own free agents and agreeing to deals with those from other teams during the league’s legal tampering period.

After re-signing Salvon Ahmed last week, the Dolphins are keeping another running back around, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Raheem Mostert is returning to Miami. The deal is said to be for $5.6 million over two years with $2.2 million guaranteed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the deal could be worth up to $7.6 million with incentives.

Mostert is coming off the most productive season of his career in 2022, rushing for 891 yards and three touchdowns on 4.9 yards per attempt. His experience in McDaniel’s system gave him the edge over Chase Edmonds last year, who Mostert beat out for the starting job.

Now, entering 2023, the former Boilermaker looks to be the lead back in South Florida once again.

