Jamie Lee Curtis’ Reaction To Watching Her Oscars Speech Has Us So Emotional

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

The 2023 Oscars featured some pretty emotional moments. From the start, we had tears in our eyes, and they kept flowing up until the night’s biggest win for Best Picture, which was awarded to Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film took home seven Academy Awards, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting for veteran star Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis’ speech was one of the highlights of the night, and her reaction to seeing it for the first time has us just as emotional as she was.

During a segment on Today, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb welcomed Curtis to the show after playing the clip of her acceptance speech. As soon as Curtis appeared, the scream queen started crying. “I hadn’t watched that,” Curtis said of seeing her speech. Kotb and Guthrie were, like all of us, just as overcome with emotion. “That was the first time I’ve seen it,” Curtis reiterated.

As if that wasn’t enough to have us reaching for the tissues and clearing the tears from our eyes, Curtis went on to show off her Oscar, paying tribute to her daughter Ruby in the process. “Here they are,” Curtis said, holding her Academy Award. In a show of support for her daughter, Curtis explained that she would use they/them pronouns when referring to her Oscar. “They are doing great,” Curtis said. Curtis’ daughter Ruby came out as transgender in 2020. “In my life I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing,” Curtis said of her Oscar win.

The daughter of Oscar nominated actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis earned her first Oscar nomination and win for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. We can only imagine what an emotional, full-circle moment winning her Oscar must’ve been. And it’s clear just how much it means to her.