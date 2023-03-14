Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Rollergirls Announce 2023 Home Game Schedule

By Katherine Barrier,

6 days ago
Cincinnati Rollergirls

The Cincinnati Rollergirls are skating back into the rink this spring, with their first game of the season to be held at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

CRG announced the schedule for the season, with games running from April through June. The opening game at the Cintas Center is Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. The A team, the Black Sheep, will take on Louisville Roller Derby in a single-header event., and the team will also be celebrating Pride Night.

The rest of CRG’s games will be held at Sports Plus in Evendale, all of which are scheduled for 6 p.m.:

  • Saturday, April 22
  • Saturday, May 13
  • Saturday, June 10

CRG says they’re also working on double-headers for the rest of their home games.

"We're excited to let our fans throughout the Cincinnati area know about our 2023 season," said Cincinnati Rollergirls owner Lauren Bishop in a press release. "We've been practicing hard since January. The energy is great, and the teamwork is impressive. The recruits from our recent open tryouts are already proving to be valuable additions."

The roller derby team returned to competitive skating for the first time since 2019 in August of last year following a pandemic hiatus. CRG competed in two home games in 2022: one at the Cintas Center and another at Sports Plus.

[content-1] You can buy tickets for the 2023 season here .

Cintas Center, 1624 Musketeer Drive, Evanston.

Sports Plus, 10765 Reading Road, Evendale.

More info about the Cincinnati Rollergirls: cincinnatirollergirls.com .


