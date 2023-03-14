Chicago Fire signs controversial deal to build training facility on CHA land

Chicago Fire to build training facility on CHA land 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Football Club is officially moving it's training facility to the Near West Side, after signing a lease with the Chicago Housing Authority to build the $80 million complex on CHA land.

As part of a controversial lease agreement, the Chicago Fire will take over a site that once was part of the ABLA Homes public housing complex, most of which has been demolished as part of the CHA's so-called "Plan For Transformation" between 2002 and 2007.

Critics of the deal have said CHA land should be used only for creating affordable housing, noting CHA has replaced only a fraction of the housing that was torn down at the ABLA Homes site.

The Chicago Fire Football Club is planning an $80 million training facility on land it is leasing from the Chicago Housing Authority on the Near West Side. Chicago Fire FC

The mayor's office said the Chicago Fire deal will generate $40 million in revenue for the CHA through annual rent payments over the next 40 years, allowing the agency to invest in public housing projects. The deal will also provide an $8 million up-front payment from the Fire that the city said will go to preserve and renovate nearby CHA housing.

The Chicago Fire training facility will feature a two-story performance center, two-and-a-half hybrid grass pitches, and three synthetic turf pitches.

The 23-acre site stretches from Roosevelt Road to 14th Street and Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street.

Construction begins later this spring.