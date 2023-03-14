Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire signs controversial deal to build training facility on CHA land

By CBS Chicago Team,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NutmK_0lIV1X7U00

Chicago Fire to build training facility on CHA land 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Football Club is officially moving it's training facility to the Near West Side, after signing a lease with the Chicago Housing Authority to build the $80 million complex on CHA land.

As part of a controversial lease agreement, the Chicago Fire will take over a site that once was part of the ABLA Homes public housing complex, most of which has been demolished as part of the CHA's so-called "Plan For Transformation" between 2002 and 2007.

Critics of the deal have said CHA land should be used only for creating affordable housing, noting CHA has replaced only a fraction of the housing that was torn down at the ABLA Homes site.

The Chicago Fire Football Club is planning an $80 million training facility on land it is leasing from the Chicago Housing Authority on the Near West Side. Chicago Fire FC

The mayor's office said the Chicago Fire deal will generate $40 million in revenue for the CHA through annual rent payments over the next 40 years, allowing the agency to invest in public housing projects. The deal will also provide an $8 million up-front payment from the Fire that the city said will go to preserve and renovate nearby CHA housing.

The Chicago Fire training facility will feature a two-story performance center, two-and-a-half hybrid grass pitches, and three synthetic turf pitches.

The 23-acre site stretches from Roosevelt Road to 14th Street and Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street.

Construction begins later this spring.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago Park District now accepting applications for summer jobs
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Chicago architect Carol Ross Barney is inspired by the city, its people and poignant circumstances
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Fire tears through bar, apartment building in Avondale; man says he barely escaped
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Repairs continue under viaduct near Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Two women were recently found dead in Little Village alleys; community wants answers
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dozens left homeless after condo fire, partial building collapse in Palatine
Palatine, IL12 hours ago
Little Village woman's body found weeks after she went missing
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Stranded Greyhound passengers say there are no drivers for their trips
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Grand Crossing shooting, crash leaves 2 men dead
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Rideshare driver shot while picking up passengers in Humboldt Park
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Police investigating after body recovered from Chicago River
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Lawsuit: Amazon Go stores didn't properly alert customers of biometric tracking
New York City, NY1 day ago
Apartment Fire in Vernon Hills leaves 2 dead
Vernon Hills, IL1 day ago
Illinois Lottery employee charged with stealing, cashing winning instant tickets
Springfield, IL4 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed at gas station in South Austin
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy