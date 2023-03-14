Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the Texans' contract with backup QB Case Keenum

By Mark Lane,

7 days ago
The Houston Texans are bringing back Case Keenum to provide depth in the quarterback room.

The Texans and Keenum have an agreement in place for a two-year contract that will become finalized when the new league year kicks off March 15 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV was able to obtain the details from the contract.

Keenum’s deal is worth $6.25 million with $4 million of that contract guaranteed. Keenum receives a $750,000 signing bonus. The first year of the salary is guaranteed at $2.25 million, and the second year’s $2.75 million salary only has $1 million guaranteed.

The former Houston Cougar also has a $1 million per year playtime incentive built into the contract.

Keenum was the backup for the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen last season and did not start in any games. Keenum’s last start was with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and he went 2-0 in place of Baker Mayfield.

