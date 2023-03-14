Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Connection

Reports: Falcons outbid Commanders for QB Taylor Heinicke

By Field Level Media,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMgoc_0lIUkFPZ00

Taylor Heinicke agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly outbid the Washington Commanders.

NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Commanders wanted to bring back Heinicke but he chose to sign with his hometown team. Heinicke played at Collins High School in Suwanee, Ga., near Atlanta.

Desmond Ridder started the final four games of his rookie season for the Falcons and is expected to enter training camp as the team's starter. But Heinicke, who signed with Washington as an emergency quarterback during the COVID pandemic, has been down this road before.

Heinicke, 29, eventually started 24 total games over the past two seasons and posted a 12-11-1 record as the replacement starter for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz.

--Field Level Media

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texans trade Brandin Cooks to Cowboys, re-sign Laremy Tunsil
Houston, TX1 day ago
This Commanders-Seahawks Trade Shakes Up The 2023 NFL Draft
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Bengals starter could be traded ‘very soon’
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
NFL: Washington Commanders at Houston Texans
Houston, TX1 day ago
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Boeing Bird of Prey Shrouded in Secrecy Still
Dayton, OH12 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy