Bengals' best free agent options to replace Vonn Bell

The Cincinnati Bengals had an unexpected setback on the first day of free agency, losing safety Vonn Bell.

Bell agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers after spending the offseason to that point as the guy projected to most likely to re-sign with the Bengals.

While the team did indeed lose fellow starting safety Jessie Bates to the Atlanta Falcons, the other big shocker was the Cincinnati managing to get linebacker Germaine Pratt back.

Luckily for the Bengals, while replacing two starting safeties with knowledge of a complex system isn’t easy, the free-agent market still has plenty of names capable of coming in and starting right away.

These are the names to know.

Taylor Rapp, Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Love, Giants

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Love is 25 and projects more as a free safety, which would mean Dax Hill moving to the Vonn Bell role.

Juan Thornhill, Chiefs

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Thornhill is 27 and, like Love, would require Hill moving to Bell’s spot.

John Johnson III, Browns

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Wilson, Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is 28 and had solid run defense grades and is a great pass-rusher.

Update: Wilson re-signed with the Cowboys

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poyer, Bills