USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals' best free agent options to replace Vonn Bell

By Chris Roling,

7 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals had an unexpected setback on the first day of free agency, losing safety Vonn Bell.

Bell agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers after spending the offseason to that point as the guy projected to most likely to re-sign with the Bengals.

While the team did indeed lose fellow starting safety Jessie Bates to the Atlanta Falcons, the other big shocker was the Cincinnati managing to get linebacker Germaine Pratt back.

Luckily for the Bengals, while replacing two starting safeties with knowledge of a complex system isn’t easy, the free-agent market still has plenty of names capable of coming in and starting right away.

These are the names to know.

Taylor Rapp, Rams

Julian Love, Giants

Love is 25 and projects more as a free safety, which would mean Dax Hill moving to the Vonn Bell role.

Juan Thornhill, Chiefs

Thornhill is 27 and, like Love, would require Hill moving to Bell’s spot.

John Johnson III, Browns

Donovan Wilson, Cowboys

Wilson is 28 and had solid run defense grades and is a great pass-rusher.

Update: Wilson re-signed with the Cowboys

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Eagles

Jordan Poyer, Bills

