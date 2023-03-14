PHOTOS: Man alleged to have kicked, robbed passenger on CTA Green Line last month

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police have issued a community alert for a suspect in an attack on a CTA ‘L’ train.

The attack happened about 6:30 P.M. on February 22. Police said a CTA passenger was sitting on a Green Line train near the Clinton Station when the attacker positioned himself and kicked the seated passenger in the head. The suspect took the passenger’s cellphone.

The robber had a couple of tear drop tattoos under his left eye and was wearing a reddish scarf around his neck, black workout pants and a yellowish top that has a design on it.

