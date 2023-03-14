Open in App
iHeartRadio

Ashley Graham Addresses Viral Hugh Grant Interview

By Sarah Tate,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmDdq_0lIUJiv100
Photo: Getty Images

Millions of viewers around the country tuned in to watch the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 12), eagerly waiting to see if their favorite films and actors would take home the coveted Oscar trophy. However, the drama got a head start on the red carpet thanks to a painfully awkward interview between model Ashley Graham and actor Hugh Grant . Now, Graham is addressing the weird exchange.

Many viewers were confused by the Notting Hill star's demeanor when he found himself talking to Graham, who was doing some red carpet coverage prior to the Oscars . As the model-turned-interviewer tossed some easy questions his way, such as who we was rooting for and what he was wearing, Grant only gave curt answers and allegedly even rolled his eyes when the interview was over. While some considered his clipped responses rude, others praised him for not faking interest in the interview.

But how did Graham feel about the dismissive exchange? TMZ caught up to Graham in Los Angeles on Monday (March 13), asking how she felt about the Grant's terse interview, and it seems like she's not worrying too much about it.

"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," she said, adding that even with the tense interview she "had such a good time" covering the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest night.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Carrie Underwood Pens Sentimental Tribute As She Ends Unforgettable Chapter
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA7 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In First Instagram Post Since Tory Lanez Shooting Trial
Houston, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy