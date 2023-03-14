Colts re-sign LB E.J. Speed: How Twitter reacted

The free agency legal tampering window opened on Monday, allowing teams to negotiate deals with pending free agents. The Indianapolis Colts opened in good faith to prioritize in-house players. Unfortunately, not every player can stay, so tough decisions will be made.

This was the case with free agent linebackers Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed. The team could not keep both, and Okereke is off to New York to join the Giants on a four-year deal. As a result, his counterpart, Speed, re-signed with the team on a two-year contract.

With Speed now set to join Shaquille Leonard and Zaire Franklin as part of the linebacker corps, here’s how Twitter reacted: