Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
GMA

Mark Ballas announces he's leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' after 20 seasons

By Carson BlackwelderStephen Iervolino,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3vcD_0lIUFMpz00

Mark Ballas is leaving "Dancing with the Stars."

The professional dancer announced his departure from the series, which aired on ABC for 30 seasons before moving to Disney+ last season, after competing in 20 seasons and taking home the Mirrorball Trophy three times.

MORE: 'Dancing with the Stars' season 31: Charli D'Amelio, Mark Ballas discuss their win

"I've done 20 seasons now," Ballas, 36, said onstage at the Pearl Concert Theater at Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort Sunday night during the final performance of the DWTS Tour. "I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans ... you guys are the best fans."

"My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife's mom and dad are here tonight," he continued. "I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

Ballas said he had "the best time" on "DWTS" season 31, which he won alongside TikTok star Charli D'Amelio in November.

He left fans with a bit of hope, teasing, "I'm not saying this is the end."

Ballas made his debut on "Dancing with the Stars" in season 5, which aired in 2007. In addition to his win alongside D'Amelio last year, Ballas previously won the Mirrorball with Kristi Yamaguchi in season 6 and with Shawn Johnson in season 8.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Quitting After 20 Seasons
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Mark Ballas Retires from ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Shaquille O'Neal's Reason For Hospitalization Revealed
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Visits Christine's Abandoned Arizona Home
Flagstaff, AZ15 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY2 days ago
Brittany Mahomes shares sweet photo of 3-month-old son Bronze
Kansas City, MO18 days ago
Family Provides Tragic Update on Actor Rushed to Los Angeles-Area Hospital
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Today alum Kathie Lee Gifford is dating Nashville businessman Richard Spitz 7 years after husband Frank’s tragic death
Nashville, TN26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy