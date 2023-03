The 2023 World Baseball Classic has been an absolute blast thus far.

some sick bat flips, a few instances of amazing sportsmanship, and some uniforms that are both great and some that are just meh.

But we’ve got to talk about the celebrations. Because baseball needs more celebrations, and we’ve gotten some really fun ones so far whenever there’s been a big home run or RBI double or whatever. Some of these teams are taking their country names and using them to be creative.

We love to see it. Here are a bunch that we’ve seen in the opening rounds of the 2023 WBC in no particular order:

1

Italy

Too good.

2

Netherlands

We need an MLB team to adopt this.

3

Great Britain

Plus: The crown!

A sip of tea!

4

Mexico

The home run sombrero is fantastic.

5

Puerto Rico

So cool.

6

Japan

Thanks, Lars Nootbaar.