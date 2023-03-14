Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry roasted Chris Paul with an insult about his age after driving right past the guard

By Bryan Kalbrosky,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Op2sW_0lIUC0gJ00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

You’re allowed to talk a little bit of extra smack when you’re the defending champ and the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

So you’ll have to excuse Stephen Curry for disrespecting twelve-time All-Star guard Chris Paul on Monday. The Golden State superstar drove to the basket against the Phoenix veteran, who did not provide much help on the defensive end of the floor.

Curry finished with ease, drawing contact for an and-one in the process. Then, after the basket, he turned to CP3 and he was caught saying “this ain’t 2014 no more” on camera. This was just merciless stuff right here:

2014 is a particularly hilarious year for Curry to reference here.

By then, even though it was nine years ago, CP3 was already named All-NBA First Team for the fourth (and likely final) time in his career. He was the reigning All-Star Game MVP, too, after earning the trophy in Houston during the 2013 exhibition.

Back in 2014, CP3 was already playing in his tenth professional season. That was already more than twice the length of the average NBA career! But even then, he was past the prime age of a typical NBA player.

Curry, too, isn’t the same player that he was back in 2014. He had only made one All-Star team and hadn’t yet won a title.

Over the past few seasons, Curry has also become stronger and a much more physical player. He has bulked up, adding significant muscle weight even in just this past season.

This insult from Curry toward CP3 may have been brewing for a long time. CP3 made fun of Curry’s shimmy in 2018 and wouldn’t let Curry practice on Houston’s court in 2019.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charania: Tristan Thompson 'was in good shape' during Lakers workout
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Doc Rivers explains why he didn't challenge 6th foul call on Joel Embiid
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Naturi Naughton Flawlessly Flaunts Baby Bump At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former UNC forward drawing interest in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
Sean McNeil says goodbye to Ohio State, college basketball
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Wisconsin native enters MBB transfer portal
Madison, WI15 hours ago
Drew Timme said TCU's trash talk 'didn't sound so smart' for such a 'highly educated' school
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
One UNC basketball player in top 100 of 2023 NBA draft big board
Chapel Hill, NC19 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy