Stephen Curry roasted Chris Paul with an insult about his age after driving right past the guard
By Bryan Kalbrosky,
7 days ago
You’re allowed to talk a little bit of extra smack when you’re the defending champ and the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
So you’ll have to excuse Stephen Curry for disrespecting twelve-time All-Star guard Chris Paul on Monday. The Golden State superstar drove to the basket against the Phoenix veteran, who did not provide much help on the defensive end of the floor.
Curry finished with ease, drawing contact for an and-one in the process. Then, after the basket, he turned to CP3 and he was caught saying “this ain’t 2014 no more” on camera. This was just merciless stuff right here:
2014 is a particularly hilarious year for Curry to reference here.
By then, even though it was nine years ago, CP3 was already named All-NBA First Team for the fourth (and likely final) time in his career. He was the reigning All-Star Game MVP, too, after earning the trophy in Houston during the 2013 exhibition.
