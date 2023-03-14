Open in App
Bronx, NY
Large tree falls on cars in Bronx as storm moves through area

4 days ago

A large tree fell onto cars in the Bronx early Tuesday morning as a nor'easter started making its way through the area.

The incident was reported on Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx around 1 a.m.

The tree was so large it peeled part of the sidewalk up from the ground and stretched from one side of the street to the other, creating a natural road block.

No injuries were reported and the NYC Parks Department responded to cut up and remove the tree.

Officials with the department said they had received 13 reports of damaged or fallen trees and limbs citywide. But they warned at this point it was not yet clear how many of those reports were duplicates.

Bainbridge Avenue was closed for a block at the Mosholu Parkway for the cleanup.

The Parks Department issued the following statement:

"We are continuing to monitor the impacts of this ongoing storm, and our crews are responding to tree emergencies as is safe to do so. Thankfully, so far this storm has not had a major impact to City trees. We ask that tree conditions be reported to 311. In cases of true emergency, New Yorkers should call 911."

