Large tree falls on cars in Bronx as storm moves through area

A large tree fell onto cars in the Bronx early Tuesday morning as a nor'easter started making its way through the area.

The incident was reported on Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx around 1 a.m.

The tree was so large it peeled part of the sidewalk up from the ground and stretched from one side of the street to the other, creating a natural road block.

No injuries were reported and the NYC Parks Department responded to cut up and remove the tree.

Officials with the department said they had received 13 reports of damaged or fallen trees and limbs citywide. But they warned at this point it was not yet clear how many of those reports were duplicates.

Bainbridge Avenue was closed for a block at the Mosholu Parkway for the cleanup.

The Parks Department issued the following statement:

Derick Waller reports as snow falls, covering trees and making streets dangerously slick.

