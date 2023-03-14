Open in App
Denver, CO
Stephen A. Smith thinks Vegas is wrong about Nikola Jokic as the NBA MVP favorite

By Prince J. Grimes,

6 days ago
Nikola Jokic is the betting favorite to win his third-straight MVP award this season, with -200 odds at BetMGM. But if you ask ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, smart money is on the player with the next best odds.

“I know Vegas is saying something different. I don’t want to hear anything about Jokic being the frontrunner for the MVP right now, the way Denver has tailed off,” Smith said Monday on ESPN’s First Take. “Joel Embiid … that man has got to be right up there, if not No. 1.”

Indeed, Embiid’s odds to win the award have jumped to +225 from +650 last Tuesday, as Jokic’s odds have dropped from -400 in the same time.

Smith gives Embiid the edge due to a recent rough patch for the Denver Nuggets, who have lost three straight games, including two to teams with losing records.

However, even with the skid, Denver still holds first place in the Western Conference and has one more win than the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is also averaging 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists during the losing streak.

Still, there’s no denying Embiid has closed whatever gap existed. During a five-game winning streak for the Sixers, he’s averaging 37 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.

Embiid also leads the league in scoring at 33.4 points per game, while averaging 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and also being a defensive force in the paint. Jokic averages a triple-double at 24.7 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

There isn’t really a wrong choice here. But the MVP does seem to be boiling down to these two with less than a month left in the season.

