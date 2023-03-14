The Challenge Star Tori Deal Reveals Whether She Would Date Devin Walker

Tori Deal has become a staple on MTV’s long-running competition show The Challenge . I barely remember the show without her. Given how much time she gave to the show, it was only natural that she found love on the show, too. The 30-year-old show veteran was previously engaged to Jordan Wiseley , another longtime player. They broke up in 2020 but have continued to cross paths on the show. Most recently, The Challenge: Ride or Dies , which she won with close friend Devin Walker .

The two have such great chemistry and friendship, it’s no surprise that people are wondering if their relationship might take a romantic turn. Tori recently opened up to Us Weekly about the possibility.

She shared, “I love Devin so much. He to me is like my friend, like my really, really, really good friend.” Tori added, “And I don’t think that I’ve ever honored enough platonic relationships with men before, like the way I have with Devin. So aside from looking at what it could ever evolve into in the future, I’m just so thankful that right now we are as good of friends as we are.”

Obviously, there have been plenty of hookups over the years . Tori even rebounded from her broken engagement with Faysal “Fessy” Shafatt . Something that she previously confessed she regretted.

Back in October of 2022, Tori said of the hookup , “It was the worst decision of my life. I mean, it’s, no offense to [Faysal] , like, you know, he’s a good person and … I was in a really bad spot. Like, I was just living in the s–t of my life.”

As for her fellow challengers, Tori acknowledged that there was no shortage of romance on Ride or Dies . “Well, obviously, there were a few [hookups] that were kind of shocking. When you’re in a Challenge house, you like want to hook up with people . Because it’s [a] camp syndrome and we get stuck with each other and, like, it’s flirting and it’s fun, but when you go home you’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Is all of that gonna be shown on TV?’” Tori explained.

The newly crowned Challenge Champion remarked, “I’m happy for anybody who feels comfortable enough to hook up on TV because [it] definitely … gets picked apart when you go home.”

As for the latest installment , aptly titled The Challenge: World Championship , Tori is once again facing Jordan . While they had some knockdown, drag-out fights on Ride Or Dies , things seem to be much smoother on World Championship .

Said Tori , “After Ride or Dies , we were able to walk into this next chapter and World Championship looking at each other like, ‘Wait a minute. We know each other better than anybody else here. So, let’s do ourselves a favor and try to look out for each other as much as possible.'”

The podcast host concluded, “There’s still so much love there, but we live completely different lives across the country and I think we’re still exploring what it’s like to be individuals. I’ve been single for the longest time now — for, like, a year — and I couldn’t be happier.”

