Archbishop Hoban's Emma Rasmussen stands out above the crowd

The 5-foot-4 senior won four district titles at Hoban and will be playing collegiately at Marietta College

AKRON, Ohio – Even if she might be the smallest person in a room most times, people are easily drawn to Archbishop Hoban’s Emma Rasmussen.

And depending on the setting, there are different versions of Rasmussen. That is especially true during the winter sports season.

If it is during a girls basketball game in which the 5-foot-4 senior is participating in, you will get the competitive Emma.

“I take my basketball career very seriously,” Rasmussen said. “I was born to win and never to take a loss. You take every game seriously and you have to be mentally ready when you go in the game.”

This past season, that mentality helped lead the Knights to their fourth consecutive district title.

But this one was a little more special for Rasmussen and head coach Pam Davis, as Hoban had lost two players to graduation and four players to transfer from the previous season.

“It means the world,” Rasmussen said on February 24 after a win over Green in the district final. “People underestimated what our team is. For us, winning this makes a huge statement. I am proud of this team. We worked our butts off. It shows that whoever left us, we are the team, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Davis invoked a quote from former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after that district title win to show Rasmussen and the rest of the girls who stayed.

“It says ‘those who stay will be champions’ and that’s what I told them,” Davis said. “(Emma) never let the naysayers deter her from what her goal was and that’s just a testament to her leadership qualities. She brought our young team and brought them with her. She made them believer and we were able to four-peat.”

Rasmussen will finish her high school playing career Tuesday night in the Tri-County Coaches Association All-Star game at Norton before heading off to continue her playing career at Marietta College.

While her role changed during her four years at Hoban, her attitude and leadership never did. She just wanted to do what was best for her team, whether that be as a defensive stopper, a distributor or a scorer.

“I feel like I am a role player,” said Rasmussen, who also won two district titles in soccer at Hoban. “From freshman year, I was always the defensive player, and I knew when people were leaving, I knew I had to step up my role a little bit going into this season so honestly doing whatever the coaches needed me to do.

“Being coachable is really a big factor for me. If I am coachable and they want me to do something, I will make sure I make that happen on the court for the team’s success.”

Davis was impressed with how Rasmussen handled things for four years, especially as a player some might overlook due to her size.

“I felt that due to her stature, she has always had to play the underdog role because basketball players don’t necessarily come in a 5-foot-4 package,” Davis said. “But she is very gritty, she is a great shooter, and she is smart. She knows all of our plays, all of our sets and really tries to be that vocal leader that every program hopes to have.”

She might be only 5-foot-4, but don’t let that fool you – she has been working with the Hoban strength and conditioning program since she was in eighth grade and is as strong as they come, pound-for-pound.

In fact, she was one of five seniors this past October to be awarded the S.O.S. Award, which is the most prestigious award given out by Hoban’s strength and conditioning program, led by director Michael Winkler and assistant Maddie Diestel.

The award goes to those who have displayed great leadership in and out of the weight room, are the most dedicated to their team and are always helping to try to improve the people around them, relentlessly work their hardest at every team workout, are extremely coachable and are always trying to improve in all aspects of strength and conditioning.

“Coach Maddie and Wink have developed my strength so much and truly made me the player I am today with my strength when I am either going up against someone offensively or playing defense,” Rasmussen said. “Their program and how they build up your strength is unbelievable.”

While there is a serious side to Rasmussen, there is the other side as well – one that likes to joke around and have fun.

And one of the funnier things about Rasmussen came up on senior night, when each senior was asked for their favorite quote from assistant coach Willie Davis, Pam’s husband.

Rasmussen’s was “stop that cussing, Emma.”

“During prayer, I always lead prayer for our games and at the end, I always say let’s kick that opponent’s (expletive),” Rasmussen said. "It’s just a fun little thing just to get us loose before the game to open up the air so everyone is loose and not tight.

“He always says that at the end of prayer and it always makes me laugh and smile. That’s one thing I am definitely going to miss.”

If you have been to a Hoban athletic event in which Rasmussen was not participating in, you have probably seen the version of Emma that likes to hang out and have fun while cheering on her classmates as they do battle for the Knights.

“When I am around my Hoban family and community, it is just a whole different Emma,” Rasmussen said. “It’s more about having fun enjoying my peers and how they compete when they play against their opponents.”

While she and her basketball teammates might go watch the boys basketball team play, the boys team does the same for them.

“It just tells you about the Hoban community,” Rasmussen said. “It is just unbelievable the amount of love and support they give you. They truly care about the sports that go on. Our school is just so high in competition, so it means the world when they are cheering for you.”

And then there is even another side to Emma Rasmussen – the one that is a representative for her school. Whether it is as a student ambassador for the admissions office or helping out with the Summer Knights program for incoming freshman, Rasmussen has done it all with class and maturity.

“One of the classiest people we have at Hoban,” Hoban principal T.K. Griffith said. “We use her as a student ambassador for the admissions office and she gives one of the best tours of Hoban ever. (At) Summer Knights, she ran the orientation and spoke to the incoming kids. I was immediately impressed with her maturity.”

No matter which version of Emma Rasmussen you get, you won’t be likely to forget her.