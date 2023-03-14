NBA Star Ja Morant Enters A Counseling Program In Florida

After weeks of controversial accusations and a regrettable social media post, which resulted in him being suspended from his team, Ja Morant seems to be seeking help for whatever demons he’s battling. He’s entered a counseling program in the sunshine state.



According to TMZ , the NBA superstar has voluntary admitted himself to a counseling center in Florida recently, and no timetable has been set for his return to his Memphis Grizzlies team. The news comes after Ja was expected to miss the next few games after already being suspended from the team’s previous four games. Now that he’s in a program to get help for whatever ales him at the moment, it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll even be back this season. These types of programs normally take weeks to months for participants to get through.

From TMZ :

Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked Monday if Morant would be eligible to return for Friday’s game against the Spurs … and he said there are things that have to happen before Morant suits up for the Grizzlies again.

“There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with,” Jenkins said. “Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.”

One of the leagues brightest stars in the game, Ja Morant, had come under scrutiny over recent weeks. It was reported that his associates had flashed a gun at personnel for the Indiana Pacers. Ja Morant had also allegedly punched a teenager at his home in Memphis. It wasn’t until Ja flashed a gun during an IG Live that his team decided to suspend him for his behavior. Luckily for Ja, the Glendale Police Department in Colorado investigating the matter announced that Morant wouldn’t face any charges over the firearm.

While Memphis and NBA fans will be disappointed to know that Ja won’t be getting on the court anytime soon, his personal and mental health are most definitely more important than anything else in his life right now. So we’re glad to see Ja taking the initiative to get help and ensure a much brighter and healthier future going forward.

