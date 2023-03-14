New Book Bombshells About Prince William And Kate Middleton's Marriage May Surprise You: 'It Isn't All Sweetness'

Splash News

More secrets about the royal family have been revealed – but this time, they’re not coming from Prince Harry, they’re actually coming from royal author Tom Quinn and his new book titled Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family . In Quinn’s new book, we learn new things about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship , including the good things and the bad things. It seems like Quinn – and the sources he spoke to – left nothing off the table!

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Just Wore A Fashionable Accessory And ‘Copied’ Meghan Markle—We Can’t Decide Who Looks Better!

Splash News

Prince William And Kate Middleton's Relationship Discussed In Tom Quinn's New Book

The new Prince and Princess of Wales have quite an enviable marriage , but Quinn revealed that things aren’t always as they seem behind closed doors. Quinn writes that like all couples, they have their ups and downs, which is actually something the Prince and Princess don’t want to hide, as they reportedly don't want to seem like "the perfect couple that everyone else should try and emulate." Isn’t this why the world loves them so much?!

According to Quinn, the Princess of Wales, 41, once said, "Like every other couple, we have days when we are really, really cross with each other, or days when we don’t talk to each other." Quinn added: "They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work and everything else that life brings."

Splash News

Palace Insiders Say The Prince And Princess Of Wales Have 'Terrible Rows'

One of Quinn's palace insiders reportedly claimed "it’s not all sweetness," and the Prince and Princess "have terrible rows where they throw things at each other." Yikes!

"Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true," they continued. "Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

Splash News

Kate Middleton Reportedly Has 'Buddhist Calm'

Despite their alleged rows, it reportedly doesn’t take long for the Prince and Princess to reconcile and "cozy up" following an argument, largely thanks to Kate and her "calm" demeanor.

"Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child," Quinn wrote, adding that Prince William, 40, actually "hates confrontation."

"Kate is very much the calm one," Quinn said, also adding that she has "Buddhist calm" in the book. "William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book," he continued. "But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, 'Let’s not stir things up.'"

Splash News

What Nicknames Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Have For Each Other?

To end on a lighter note, let's talk about some of the nicknames the parents-of-three have for each other. We already know what nine-year-old Prince George calls his father, but what do his parents call each other?

According to a former member of staff, Kate affectionately calls her husband "babe," while he allegedly calls her "Babykins," "Duchess of Doolittle," and its shorter version "DoD." Yes, really! According to reports, "Duchess of Doolittle" is a "gentle dig" at Kate, which stemmed from something the late Queen Elizabeth II once said about Kate not having a full-time career before the couple got married in 2011. Another source alleged that when Prince William "is cross" with his wife, he’ll call her "darling" with "signs of annoyance" that can be detected in the tone of his voice.