The Robesonian

RCC honors employees with luncheon, awards

By Cheryl Hemric Special the Robesonian,

7 days ago
Beck

LUMBERTON — There was ‘cause for applause’ at Robeson Community College as leaders set out to celebrate employees recently with a luncheon and awards ceremony.

With students out on Spring Break, employees also had an opportunity to take part in several professional development classes which included CPR and AED training, as well as emergency preparedness and evacuation procedures from RCC’s EMS staff, communication best practices with Holly Sullenger, and customer service training from Chick-fil-A franchisee owner Mark Morse.

“We appreciate our employees and everything that they do,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “This is our day to celebrate them and their accomplishments and show how much we appreciate their hard work.”

During the luncheon, Board Chair Shirley Stockton spoke briefly to show her appreciation.

“As I have said before, you are all education heroes,” Stockton said. “You continue to do amazing things and you get the job of educating students done. Thank you for all that you do, keep up the good work.”

During the award ceremony, faculty and staff had a chance to hear from RCC graduate Warren Jason Beck, the president and CEO of Columbus Regional Healthcare System.

“When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to be in healthcare,” Beck said. “I heard time and time again, that you must leave to be successful, but that’s not true. I love being in a rural community, there are opportunities. There is tremendous opportunity available through the community college system.”

Beck explained how community college played a pivotal role in preparing him for the position he now holds as President and told of how education can influence everything.

“Education has a big impact on so many factors, including healthcare,” Beck told the audience. “The life expectancy gets higher where the level of education is the highest..but life expectancy should not be defined by one’s zip code.”

Beck made the case for how education is the foundation needed in rural communities, especially when it comes to health, and how community colleges, like RCC, can change the trajectory of one’s life.

“I love that Warren Jason Beck was able to join us,” Singler said. “I wanted our faculty and staff to see the results of what they do. Warren Jason Beck is a great example of what our graduates can achieve and how starting at a community college can open up many doors of opportunities and success.”

After Beck spoke, several programs were recognized during the ceremony for the accomplishments they achieved. Recognitions include:

— Program with the highest enrollment increase – Mechatronics

— Program with the highest enrollment increase Honorable Mention – Emergency Medical Science

— Program with the highest retention rate – Electrical Systems Technology

— Program Excellence – CDL Truck Driving Academy

— Program Achievement – Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, and Health Occupations

The college also recognized several individuals for their work and dedication. In each category below, a faculty and staff member was recognized. Recognitions include:

— High Five Award – Scotty Thompson, art instructor; Sherri Martin, Director of Records/Registrar

— 5-Star Service Award –Brady Lawson, EMS Coordinator, and Instructor; Samantha Oxendine, Director of — Counseling and Career Services

— Rookie of the Year Award – Asia Muhammed, English instructor; Heather Seibles, donor and major gift specialist.

Service awards were given out to those who achieved one, five, 10, 15, and 20 years of full-time service, with those achieving more than 30 years being given an honorable mention.

One-year recipients include Ursula Adams, Connie Baker, Zachary Bullard, Brad Byrd, Cassidy Campbell, Angela Chavis, Keats Ellis, Veronica Freeman, Yahaira Garcia, Justin Gaughan, Cheryl Hemric, Jessie Hunt, Robert Ivey, Paula Jacques, Scottie Locklear, Heather Monteiro, Brittany Moore, Joseph Nation, Charlene Oxendine, Jennifer Oxendine, Samantha Oxendine, Dr. Dionne Pursley, Scotty Thompson, Natavia Townsend and Jamie Wilkins.

Five-year recipients include Melinda Brewer, Derek Miller, Terri Oxendine, and Rebecca Watkins.

Those who served 10 years include, Julie Baxley, Debbie Bruce, Kathryn Carmical, Sally Carr, Melinda Chavis, Dr. Vanessa Chavis, Raetta Coleman, Carla Deese, Jonathan Edwards, Marie Hedgpeth, Kevin Hunt, Terry Jackson, Michael Levinson, Dustin Long, Danyelle Miray, Christy Musselwhite, and Mary Ransom.

Those who served 15 years include Wendy Hardwick, Sherry Lofton, Valissa Lowery, Audrey Pait, and Barbara Sampson.

Lynn Davis and Dr. LaRonda Lowery were each recognized for 20 years of service; and honorable mentions include Glenda Durden, Betty McIntyre, Polly Oxendine and Carolyn Watson, who each contributed more than 30 years to the college.

At the end of the event, each employee was given a token of appreciation, a USB power bank, something that President Singler said employees would find to be “empowering.”

The events of the day were made possible thanks to ACEU, His and Hers Greenhouse, Pearson Vue, the RCC Foundation, the RCC Print Shop, the Professional Development Committee, and the Employee Appreciation Committee.

