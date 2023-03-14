Bears Could Trade Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout now has another team who might want to trade him.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has more questions about his career after the Chicago Bears traded the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft for a handful of picks and wideout D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers.

Pro Football Focus's Mike Florio recently wrote that Claypool could be on the outside looking in on the Bears' long-term plans. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but with Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, it's unlikely he'll get a deal in Chicago.

Florio says the Bears have too many contracts to deal with to make Claypool a guarantee for the future, and he could end up being "hot-potato’d to a new team" as the Bears try to get more draft picks.

Claypool's time in Chicago hasn't been great, as he's caught just 14 passes for 140 yards in seven games for the Bears. His upside is there, standing 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, but it's been a few years now since he's had a breakout season.

With a new deal in sight and uncertainty about the Bears' future plans, another change could be coming for the former Steelers draft pick.

