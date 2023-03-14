Patriots Free Agency: Shaq Mason Traded to Texans - NFL Tracker

Up-to-the-minute updates of NFL free agency signings, rumors and transactions, along with the latest information on the New England Patriots' 14 unrestricted free agents.

MARCH 14 -- FORMER PATRIOTS OL SAHQ MASON TRADED TO TEXANS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly traded veteran guard — and former New England Patirot — Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans.

Bucs receiving a sixth-rounder and the Texans getting a seventh-rounder back along with Mason.

Mason was selected by New England in the fourth round (131 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in New England, playing 103 games, starting 98 of them. During his tenure in New England, he was one of the team’s most reliable and effective linemen, earning two Super Bowl rings (LI, LIII) in the process.

In March 2022, Mason was traded to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trading Mason now allows the Buccaneers to free up $5.3 million in salary-cap space. They'll carry $4.3 million in dead money for 2023 because of the move.

MARCH 13 -- DOLPHINS SIGN VETERAN QB MIKE WHITE: While the Patriots last week cut ties with their veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, an AFC East rival on Monday shored up its position with experience.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly signing Mike White to a two-year, $16 million contract to back up starter Tua Tagovailoa.

The Patriots are set at quarterback with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

PATRIOTS EX CHASE WINOVICH TO TEXANS:

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing former Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich, per Fox 26 Houston .

Winovich was New England’s third-round selection in the 2019 draft. During his three-year tenure in Foxboro, the Michigan product went on to appear in 46 combined regular season and playoff games for the team. He will finish his time with the Pats having compiled 85 total tackles (10 for loss), two passes defensed, one forced fumble and 11 sacks, including a team-high 5.5 in 2020.

Throughout his three seasons in New England, Winovich was hampered by various injuries. It eventually resulted in a parting of the ways when he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Mack Wilson, Sr. Like Winovich, Wilson also struggled to remain on the field for the Pats in his lone season with the club.

Injuries once again limited Winovich to only eight games in 2022, logging only 20 tackles and one sack.

Winovich will be reunited with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who is also the former Patriots director of player personnel.

JIMMY G HEADING TO VEGAS?

Free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly reuniting with Josh McDaniels in the Nevada desert.

Per NFL Network, Garoppolo is reportedly receiving a three-year, $67.5 million deal from the Las Vegas Raiders, as he now looks to become McDaniels' starting quarterback.

After spending the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo is continuing his football journey with the silver and black. Conversely, the Niners appear ready to hand over the keys to their offense to former first-round draft pick Trey Lance.

McDaniels was New England's offensive coordinator back in 2014, when Garoppolo was selected by the team in the second round of the NFL Draft. Under McDaniels tutelage, he developed into one of the hottest commodities on the market, Ultimately, Garoppolo was traded from New England to San Francisco in 2017, ending his tenure with the Pats.

PATRIOTS RE-SIGN VETERAN CARL DAVIS : The Pats have agreed to a one-year-deal with veteran defensive tackle, per The Boston Herald , as the official start of free agency draws near.

The 6-5, 320-pound Iowa product continued to prove his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Besides providing size and strength up front, he also became a disruptive presence when defending the outside zone. It was hoped that his ability to hold up inside against a double team would allow the Pats’ defensive ends and edge rushers to flow freely to the ball. However, Davis’ contributions in this area were sporadic, at best. Despite some solid showings at the nose tackle position, the 30-year-old was also occasionally beaten on his assignments. Still, his rotational versatility was enough to keep him in New England on a low-risk pact for one year.

During his three years in New England, Davis has played in 36 games, making seven starts. He has earned 33 total tackles (three for loss), two sacks, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

PATRIOTS RETAIN CB JONATHAN JONES : Veteran Cornerback J onathan Jones has re-signed with the Patriots , on a two-year, $19 million deal.

PATRIOTS TRADE JONNU SMITH : Patriots trade tight end Jonnu Smith to Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft selection in 2022. The move creates approximately $3.7 million in additional cap space for 2023.

