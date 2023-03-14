Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Falcons outbid Commanders for QB Taylor Heinicke

By Field Level Media,

6 days ago

Taylor Heinicke agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly outbid the Washington Commanders.

NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Commanders wanted to bring back Heinicke but he chose to sign with his hometown team. Heinicke played at Collins High School in Suwanee, Ga., near Atlanta.

Desmond Ridder started the final four games of his rookie season for the Falcons and is expected to enter training camp as the team's starter. But Heinicke, who signed with Washington as an emergency quarterback during the COVID pandemic, has been down this road before.

Heinicke, 29, eventually started 24 total games over the past two seasons and posted a 12-11-1 record as the replacement starter for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz.

--Field Level Media

