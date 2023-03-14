Open in App
Lakewood, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Lakewood City Council approves new rules for short-term rentals

By Karen Morfitt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkO7w_0lITVMPM00

Lakewood City Council approves new rules for short-term rentals 02:33

The City of Lakewood is one of the many Colorado communities where a debate about the future of short-term rentals has been taking place. As the popularity of such rentals grows, concerns surrounding the impact to the communities around them have also grown.

The Lakewood City Council on Monday voted to allow licensed short-term rentals for primary residents of a home. They had previously considered that property owners who didn't live at the residence would be allowed to do short-term rentals and that was written out of the proposed ordinance.

Hundreds of short-term rentals already are in operation in the city, as Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul acknowledges.

"We've had these operating and what we've learned is we didn't have a licensing process for them. The closest thing we had was for beds and breakfast, and these aren't those," he said.

Resident Lenore Hershovitz told CBS News Colorado on Monday night outside the city council meeting that she has been following the discussion in Lakewood for a long time.

"They have been playing around for years and years with policy," she said.

Those in support of the rentals say with the right oversight they work, but those who oppose them say the potential impact on parking, safety and character shouldn't be ignored.

"Most people wanted a balance, right - folks that provide these and the community at large. You are bringing a new use into residential neighborhoods so I think council wanted to be cognizant of: how do we make sure these are not causing disruptions, are there rules that are involved?" Paul said.

The council decided the new rentals rules will start on Sept. 1 and will include a required look back in 2024 to see what's working and what isn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxhl7_0lITVMPM00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
SNAP reduction causing surges at mobile food market
Aurora, CO10 hours ago
One too many? Aurora PD will get you home safe this weekend
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Human waste, 633 pounds of propane, 2 tons of trash found in Denver encampment
Denver, CO4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fines for speeding in Northglenn may soon cost drivers twice as much
Northglenn, CO3 days ago
CDOT identifies stretch of Colfax Avenue as top crash hotspot
Denver, CO3 days ago
Housing report: tough to find homes for sale in Denver metro area
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver metro area rent prices have dropped in recent months
Denver, CO4 days ago
Denver case worker sees a great need for women's transitional housing
Denver, CO1 day ago
Natives gather at History Colorado Center to celebrate Mount Blue Sky
Denver, CO1 day ago
APD invites public to training academy as hiring struggles continue
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Denver continues serving migrants as concern grows for what's coming
Denver, CO3 days ago
1 in custody for shooting near 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Two men found dead by Boulder county investigators near Nederland
Nederland, CO2 days ago
Lakewood man's RV stolen along with retirement dreams
Lakewood, CO3 days ago
New penalties for driving with expired tags, out of state plates
Denver, CO6 days ago
Study Says This City Has The Worst Traffic In Colorado
Denver, CO6 days ago
Best friends capture Berthoud Pass avalanche on dash camera
Berthoud, CO3 days ago
Hit-and-run crash with serious injuries in downtown Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO6 days ago
Plans in the works to move the Frozen Dead Guy
Estes Park, CO2 days ago
These cars have the most catalytic converters stolen in Boulder
Boulder, CO4 days ago
"Unusual pink coloring" spotted in water headed for Colorado creek
Idaho Springs, CO5 days ago
Luxury home hits the market in Denver suburb for $13 million
Denver, CO5 days ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO6 days ago
Denver Police Department arrests own officer on suspicion of theft
Denver, CO4 days ago
City of Denver gives bison to tribal nations
Denver, CO4 days ago
Club Q hero Richard Fierro honored by Red Cross of Colorado
Colorado Springs, CO10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy