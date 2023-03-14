Open in App
Check out these highlights of new Broncos guard Ben Powers

By Jon Heath,

7 days ago
The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million contract with Baltimore Ravens free agent guard Ben Powers on Monday.

The deal isn’t official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but that is likely just a formality.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked Powers No. 84 on his list of the Top 151 free agents this spring. Powers was the fourth-ranked guard on Farrar’s list, below Broncos free agent guard Dalton Risner (No. 80). Denver clearly disagrees with that ranking.

Powers is set to replace Risner on the Broncos’ offensive line this offseason after Denver chose to let Risner walk in free agency.

Here are Powers’ highlights from his 2022 season in Baltimore:

(If the video does not play here, you can watch it on YouTube.)

Powers is now penciled in to start at left guard for the Broncos with Quinn Meinerz presumably set to start across from him at right guard. Denver’s offensive line should look much improved in 2023.

