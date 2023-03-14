Check out these highlights of new Broncos guard Ben Powers

The deal isn’t official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but that is likely just a formality.
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked Powers No. 84 on his list of the Top 151 free agents this spring. Powers was the fourth-ranked guard on Farrar’s list, below Broncos free agent guard Dalton Risner (No. 80). Denver clearly disagrees with that ranking.
Powers is set to replace Risner on the Broncos’ offensive line this offseason after Denver chose to let Risner walk in free agency.
Here are Powers’ highlights from his 2022 season in Baltimore:
