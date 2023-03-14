Daughter Sneaks Something Naughty Into Mum's Grocery Cart and Her Reaction Is Perfect

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve gone grocery shopping with your parents, you remember how much fun it can be. Even as adults, the fun can continue, but it might come from activities other than getting your favorite cereal.

TikTok content creator @jessicaduffyx shared a video of her trip to the grocery store with her mom. She snuck a naughty item into the cart. This was all in good fun!

We love watching mothers and daughters having a good time. That’s what life is all about. It’s not just about working, bills, or being miserable. We need to take time to enjoy what we do. During this grocery store run, the daughter made her mom laugh by sneaking a vibrator into her shopping cart. The expression from her brother standing in front of the mom is priceless. He couldn’t stop laughing, and neither could her mom. We truly liked this video because we know her mom has a sense of humor.

Let’s see what the TikTokers had to say about this video. User @mandybarker540 wrote, “I wondered why the bloke was laughing in the background until I saw what was in the trolley. LOL.” @Jo Shenton said, “I love how she found it hilarious. What a good sport your mum is.” @emmacal79 replied, “It would be funny if she said she already had that one. LOL.” @Liam Rose remarked, “When you get home later and hear her brushing her teeth in bed. LOL.”

The comments were hilarious for this post, and we understand why. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @jessicaduffyx’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find, but it’ll be awesome.